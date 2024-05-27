Breaking stigma, building hope

When standing at life’s crossroads, we often find ourselves grappling with two starkly different thoughts: ‘I can do this’ and ‘I cannot do this.’ Namma Area staged a compelling theatre performance titled Mudiyum Mudiyathu, a thought-provoking production that delved into the paradox of these two powerful statements. In less than 20 minutes, the play portrayed four common mental issues — depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety disorder, and schizophrenia — and how they are received by society.

Theatre has long since been a powerful tool for illuminating societal issues and fostering a deep community sense. Dr Mangala shared about SCARF’s aspiration to establish a theatre group comprising exclusively of service users. She explained about their ‘Waiting Room Theatre’, where service users get together, identify a theme for the day, and with 10-15 minutes of practice, they enact a few scenes, followed by a detailed discussion with the audience.

“We’ve been facilitating the ‘Waiting Room Theatre’ for over a year now, and it brings us great joy when families tell us that they see hope that their child can also get better one day,” said Dr Mangala. Through these plays, service users are given a forum to shine light on their experiences and share them in a way that fosters meaningful discussion and engagement.

After the soulful play, Aravind, a member of Namma Area, left the audience in awe with an enchanting and evocative violin performance, while Sharmila Nilofer recounted her experience with the platform, highlighting how it has helped her grow personally and professionally. In a compassionate and empathetic community such as this, one’s success is everyone’s success.

The event also witnessed the announcement of winners of a cooking competition as well as a quiz competition held on Instagram for a month, starting from May 6, leading upto World Schizophrenia Day. Dr M Suresh Kumar, an experienced psychiatrist, graced the celebration as the chief guest, moderating a panel discussion involving Dr R Padmavati, director of SCARF and Omkumar, Malathi, Pratibha, and Kumaravel, all active members of Namma Area.

The session delved into the various ways in which Namma Area has served as a respite for service users and how they are looking to create a space for it outside SCARF. Dr Suresh Kumar emphasised our society’s need for compassion and empathy, and highlighted the importance of empowering service users. He talked about how service users find hope in witnessing their peers get better and stood firm with the belief that recovery is possible. All it takes is a little bit of support, patience, and kindness.

“Our vision for Namma Area is to ensure that it is not restricted to service users of SCARF; rather, any individual who feels that they need a space where they feel understood and supported should be able to walk in,” explained Dr Mangala. Namma Area strives to foster the belief that you really are not alone and that when you feel like there is nowhere else you can turn to to feel listened to, you can always visit Namma Area.

Namma Area functions on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 2 pm and 6 pm on SCARF premises in Anna Nagar.