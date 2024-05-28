Chennai: Disproportionate assets case against commercial taxes, survey officersdvac

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered disproportionate assets cases against an additional commissioner of commercial taxes and a deputy inspector of survey at the Avadi taluk office recently.

The case against commercial tax officer Devendra Boobathy was registered on May 14, and the case against survey deputy inspector S Baskar was filed on May 21.

The FIR against Devendra Boobathy and his wife states that he amassed huge assets from April 2014 to March 2018 when he was working in the enforcement wing in Tirunelveli and later as joint commissioner, Chennai north.

The assets disproportionate to known sources of income were found to be worth Rs 58.66 lakh, DVAC said. The agency pegged this at 58% more than their income and savings.

In the case against Baskar, DVAC said that he has five different land assets in Kanchipuram in the name of his father and wife. The check period for calculation was taken from January 2016 to December 2022. In the FIR, DVAC said that the disproportionate assets in the name of Baskar and his family members stood at Rs 2.98 crore, which is 542% of their income.

Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) were filed by DVAC and investigation is under progress.