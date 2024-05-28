Gang hacks man to death in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: C Udhayakumar, 31, a history-sheeter, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near Villivakkam on Sunday. According to the Villivakkam police, Udhayakumar alias Udhaya had six cases pending against him.

On Sunday evening, when he was drinking with two friends, a gang hacked him to death. His friends managed to flee and alerted the police who went to the spot and rushed Udhayakumar to a hospital.

He succumbed to the injuries later in the night. Preliminary inquiries suggested that the murder could have been in retaliation. Udhayakumar was the key accused in the murder of another history-sheeter Ranjith two years ago.