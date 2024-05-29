Three murders in one night in Tambaram commissionerate

CHENNAI: Three deaths were reported within the Tambaram Commissionerate on Monday night. While two cases have been registered as murder, one has been booked as robbery. However, the robbery case victim died at the hospital and police said the case might be altered after analysing the postmortem report.

According to sources, Thomas (50), a lorry driver in Chromepet, was hacked to death by S Sabari alias Prithiviraj (31) on Monday night, when the former asked him to repay a loan of ` 30,000. On Tuesday, Sabari surrendered before police.

In the second case, auto driver Karthick Raja (26) was hacked to death by a group at Tambaram. Police said Raja was a history sheeter and had several cases pending against him. There was dispute between Raja and auto drivers belonging to another faction. On Monday night, a group fatally attacked Raja with knives near the Tambaram bus terminus. Police detained five suspects.

In the third incident, Rajesh (30) , who was working in a brick kiln, was waylaid by a gang near Chembarambakkam which assaulted and robbed him. Rajesh went to the hospital, but developed a health complication and died.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj said, “In the Chromepet case, we have arrested the suspect and in the Tambaram case, suspects have been detained. The third one is not a murder case, the man died due to cardiac arrest.”