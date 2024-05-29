Two minors among 3 held for sexually assaulting 11-yr-old in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three persons, including two minor boys, were arrested under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl near Villivakkam for the past six months.

According to the Villivakkam all women police, one of the arrested persons is Kumar (51), a tailor in the locality, and the two minor boys are aged 16. Police said the girl, a class 5 student at a government school, visited her aunt on Monday and complained of stomach ache.

She was taken to hospital, where doctors found that she had been sexually assaulted. The hospital authorities informed the Villivakkam police who transferred the case to the Villivakkam All Women Police Station. The police inquired the girl and recorded her statement.

Police said, “One of the two minors is the girl’s cousin. He would come home when the girl was alone and rape her. Her parents were daily wage labourers and would come home late. The other boy, who was her neighbour, found out about her cousin’s frequent visits, threatened the girl of revealing the matter to everyone and also assaulted her. Kumar, who also learned about this, threatened and assaulted the girl.”

When the girl tried to complain about this to her parents, they did not take her seriously. Police suspect both her parents to be alcoholics.