Blaze scorches illegal OMR dump, Muttukadu backwater faces heat

CHENNAI: For the last five days, an illegal dump on the banks of Muttukadu backwaters in Kazhipattur has been on fire and toxic smoke emanating from it has caused hardship for those living in high-rise buildings nearby on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

Several residents said they were sealing their doors and windows using tapes in a desperate move to stop the smoke entering their rooms. “We can’t operate air conditioners when there is smoke all around and we can’t open our windows either. Our homes have become gas chambers. My wife and I are over 70 years old and have health issues. There are several elderly people and pregnant women in our apartment complex who are at high risk,” said Rishi Muni Dwivedi, a resident of Neel Kamal Apartments in Kazhipattur.

Similar complaints have been made from residents of Hiranandani Flats as well. TNIE visited the area and found that the dump yard which was on fire was being illegally operated by the Muttukadu panchayat. A panchayat tractor was seen dumping the municipal solid waste on the banks of the ecologically sensitive Muttukadu backwaters in violation of solid waste management rules and the judgement of southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which in 2021, based on a TNIE article, ordered the local body to not dump garbage near the waterbody and also take a slew of measures to prevent sewage tankers from discharging liquid waste into the backwaters.