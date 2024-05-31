Chennai bakery issued notice after alleged food poisoning cases

CHENNAI: Food Safety Department issued notice to a bakery in Gopalapuram after two cases of alleged food poisoning were reported on Wednesday.

According to officials, parents of two children who ate donuts from the bakery alleged food poisoning. “Based on media reports, we inspected the bakery, but those donuts were not available to lift samples. We issued a notice to the bakery, asking it regularly clean the shelves and clear stocks immediately, “ Dr R Satheeskumar, Designated Food Safety Officer, Chennai, told TNIE.

Meanwhile, officials lifted more samples from two popular coffee brands after test results of random samples came as unsafe.

Satheeskumar said that as part of regular surveillance, random samples were collected from from shops of these two brands in Mylapore and Sowcarpet. It was found that copper sulphate, found in the coffee powder, was actually 49 mg per kg whereas it was allowed only up to 30 mg per kg.

“We have sent more samples for analysis. We will take action based on the report,” added Satheeskumar.