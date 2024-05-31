Chennai firm selling human breast milk raided, sealed by food safety authorities

CHENNAI: A firm selling human breast milk has been raided by Food Safety and Standards Authorities Of India (FSSAI) authorities before sealing it Chennai on Friday.

Dr.M.Jegadish Chandra Bose, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Tiruvallur, said that the firm functioning at KKR garden at Madhavaram was busted following a complaint received about 10 days ago.

"The person running the firm got license for selling protein powders and misused the license to sell commercialized, pasteurized human breast milk in violation of the rules," the officer said.

As many as 40 bottles of human milk branded as "Mothers" was seized from the unit before it was sealed.

"The samples have been lifted and sent to the lab in Guindy for tests," he said.

The person running the firm reportedly said that he collected the milk from mothers in hospitals.

A complaint has been lodged with the police in Madhavaram. The police are investigating the case. Based on their investigation, arrests would be made, Jegadish Chandra Bose noted.

The FSSAI recently issued a stern warning against selling human milk and its products, noting that the commercialization of mother's milk is not permitted in the country.