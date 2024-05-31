Chennai records 42°C, dog days likely to end in two days

CHENNAI: It was another hot day for Chennaites with mercury nearly touching 42 degree Celsius on Thursday. Meenambakkam weather station recorded a sweltering 41.9 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. The temperature may begin to return to normal from the weekend.

Apart from Chennai, weather stations in Madurai, Tiruttani, Vellore, Puducherry and Parangipettai (in Cuddalore) recorded 40 degree celsius or above on Thursday. While Madurai airport recorded 40.2 degree celsius, Vellore recorded 41.5, Puducherry recorded 40 and Parangipettai 40.1 degree celsius.

Tiruttani recorded the highest temperature in the state on Thursday with 42.5 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, met office said the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and Mahe and advanced to some parts of Lakshadweep area and Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Namakkal districts on June 1 and 2. On June 3, heavy rain is likely over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipettai and Tiruvallur districts, a bulletin said.

Officials said maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees in few places till Friday and likely to fall by 1-2 degrees to near normal to slightly above normal over Tamil Nadu during June 1-3.