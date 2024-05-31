Man, partner die by suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman and her lover who were living together died by suicide near Pallikaranai on Wednesday. They got separated from their spouses a few months ago. The woman, Selfiya Mary (23), has a five-year-old child and the man Vijay (30), has a three-year-old child from their previous relationships.

According to police, the two had met a few months ago and started a relationship. When their families found out about this, the two got separated from their spouses and then started living together. However, on Wednesday, Mary sent a message to a friend saying that she was going to take the extreme step as it was difficult for her to live with Vijay because of the problems she faced from her family. Seeing the message, her friend informed the police, who rushed to the spot and found the two dead. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)