Six more private school students faint due to suspected gas leak in Chennai's Tiruvottriyur

CHENNAI: At least six more students from Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Thiruvottiyur fainted on Monday morning after experiencing nausea. They were taken to the Tsunami Relief Government Hospital for treatment. The students are stable, said authorities.

The school had been closed for nearly a week after 35 students fainted on October 25, following an alleged gas leak that is suspected to be from within the premises. While school education department officials had said that the school would remain closed until the source of leak has been determined, school authorities decided to reopen on Monday.

Following the incident, the students who attended school on Monday were sent home, and officials announced that the school will continue to remain closed.

Officials from the school education department noted that after the initial gas leak, a mobile unit from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) was stationed at the school. However, the school reopened without seeking approval from the government.

MLA K P Shankar said, "While the school was directed to remain closed until the cause of the incident is found, they reopened without the necessary government approval."

"The TNPCB has collected samples from the laboratory for testing, and we are awaiting the results. We plan to hold a meeting with school authorities and officials, including the RDC North, to discuss the issue and determine how to proceed with the students' education until we identify the cause," he added.

Earlier on October 26, officials from TNPCB, NDRF and GCC inspected the school to find the cause of suspected gas leak at the school premises.