Two women cops killed as speeding car rams two-wheeler near Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: Two policewomen attached to the Avadi police commissionerate died in a road accident near Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu district on Monday morning. According to police, sub inspector Jeyashri (33) and constable Nithya (27) of the MM colony police station were travelling on a bike from Chennai to Tiruchy to attend a function.

A Pondicherry registered car driven by one A Madankumar (35) suddenly hit them from behind at high speed which threw them off balance leading them to fall off the vehicle. While Jeyashri died on the spot, Nithya was rushed to Chengalpattu government hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Madankumar’s car was also damaged due to the accident. Although he suffered injuries and received treatment at the Madurantakam government hospital, he was later arrested. The district police are investigating the case.

Disputing reports that the two cops were on official duty when the accident happened, a release from the Avadi police commissionerate said Nithya, a resident of Dindigul, was on leave. Both were experienced bikers and Jeyashri, who hails from Madurai, had also recently been on a bike trip to Ladakh.