Little acts, big heart

CHENNAI: It’s the smallest things that sometimes make the biggest difference. A smile from a stranger, someone holding the door, a friend complimenting your outfit — these little acts of kindness are heartwarmingly simple, yet they can brighten someone’s entire day. The idea that kindness is, indeed, a love language is more relevant now than ever. Some of us express affection by offering a helping hand when it’s least expected.
While others do so by slipping a favourite snack into someone’s bag or making time to check in with a friend who’s been feeling low. Even the smallest gesture, like sharing your last piece of chocolate or sending a “this made me think of you” text, can make someone feel truly seen.
This spirit of gentle compassion and community is the catalyst of the World Kindness Day event hosted by The Kindness Foundation at the Anna Centenary Library from November 3-5. Stepping into the space, visitors were immediately drawn to a lively display: an intricate art piece crafted by the community itself.
Mounted on a pristine white backdrop and bordered by plush red velvet ropes, this sprawling artwork featured colourful hand shapes decorated in unique styles, from delicate black-and-white line work to bright splashes of colour, hearts, and abstract designs. This wasn’t just a display but a celebration of individuality and diversity, embodying the power of collective creativity. Artist Vijayaraghavan S from Diana’s Art Room contributed his unique vision to the event.
Next to this vibrant mural, another installation explored the theme of the “5 Love Languages,” encouraging participants to reflect on how they express love and kindness.
A semi-circle of bamboo poles, each adorned with coloured ribbons, created a beautiful canopy effect. Each ribbon colour represented a different love language: yellow for words of affirmation, green for acts of service, blue for gifts, red for quality time, and pink for physical touch.
Participants were invited to tie one end of their chosen ribbon to the bamboo poles and then connect the other end to a human-shaped figure across. Each body part could also be painted, letting participants leave a colourful mark.
This transformed the installation into a truly interactive experience, where every ribbon represented a personal bond, bringing the concept of love languages to life in a visual, tangible way.
Mahima Poddar, founder of The Kindness Foundation, shared, “You know, Picasso said, ‘Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.’ And unless you try it, you dabble in it, you’re not going to experience that. Every single person who has come here has brought an aura of positivity, feeling good and happy. This activity helps you understand that people have love languages.
There is no right or wrong; it’s all about expressing kindness in our unique ways.” Every handprint and brushstroke became a personal message, a reminder that together, we can make a difference. Attendees were encouraged to tie ribbons according to their preferred love language, creating a visual “heat map” of Chennai’s collective expressions of kindness. Mahima added, “It’s about recognising how we give and receive love and applying that awareness to help those around us.”
The event was backed by John Sweeney of the Suspended Coffees Movement and featured in Chris Anderson’s Infectious Generosity, turning kindness into something more than just words.
By the end of the day, shades of yellow and green dominated the display, revealing a fondness for words of affirmation and acts of service within the community. Mahima noted, “Through these installations, we’re aiming to inspire a global movement. Imagine mapping predominant love languages around the world — it would be profound to see how cultures intersect in kindness.”
For many visitors, it was a chance to engage meaningfully. Antara Pandit and Shefali Khatri, the heart and soul of The Kindness Foundation shared, “Sunday was especially heartwarming — parents brought their children to explore and connect, making it a family affair.” More than a thousand people participated over the course of three days, each one contributing to a powerful pattern of kindness.
In a world that’s often too busy or self-focussed, events like these are a beautiful reminder to slow down and remember that kindness isn’t about grand gestures alone. It’s in the way we listen, offer a helping hand, and sometimes even show kindness to ourselves — a step we often overlook.
So here’s to showing love, one small act at a time. Be kind, for you never know what battles others may be facing. And, most importantly, let the first act of kindness start with you. After all, filling your own cup of kindness only means you have more to share.