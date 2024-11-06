Little acts, big heart

CHENNAI: It’s the smallest things that sometimes make the biggest difference. A smile from a stranger, someone holding the door, a friend complimenting your outfit — these little acts of kindness are heartwarmingly simple, yet they can brighten someone’s entire day. The idea that kindness is, indeed, a love language is more relevant now than ever. Some of us express affection by offering a helping hand when it’s least expected.

While others do so by slipping a favourite snack into someone’s bag or making time to check in with a friend who’s been feeling low. Even the smallest gesture, like sharing your last piece of chocolate or sending a “this made me think of you” text, can make someone feel truly seen.

This spirit of gentle compassion and community is the catalyst of the World Kindness Day event hosted by The Kindness Foundation at the Anna Centenary Library from November 3-5. Stepping into the space, visitors were immediately drawn to a lively display: an intricate art piece crafted by the community itself.

Mounted on a pristine white backdrop and bordered by plush red velvet ropes, this sprawling artwork featured colourful hand shapes decorated in unique styles, from delicate black-and-white line work to bright splashes of colour, hearts, and abstract designs. This wasn’t just a display but a celebration of individuality and diversity, embodying the power of collective creativity. Artist Vijayaraghavan S from Diana’s Art Room contributed his unique vision to the event.

Next to this vibrant mural, another installation explored the theme of the “5 Love Languages,” encouraging participants to reflect on how they express love and kindness.

A semi-circle of bamboo poles, each adorned with coloured ribbons, created a beautiful canopy effect. Each ribbon colour represented a different love language: yellow for words of affirmation, green for acts of service, blue for gifts, red for quality time, and pink for physical touch.

Participants were invited to tie one end of their chosen ribbon to the bamboo poles and then connect the other end to a human-shaped figure across. Each body part could also be painted, letting participants leave a colourful mark.