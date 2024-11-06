The aromatic perennial herb

CHENNAI: Tarragon (Artemisia dracunculus) is a perennial herb prized for its warm, aromatic flavour. Its dried leaves and flowering tops are popular in culinary traditions worldwide. Reaching a height of about 2 feet, tarragon offers two main varieties: French Tarragon and Russian Tarragon, with the former being more favoured for its superior taste.

This herb is cultivated in Southern Europe, including France and Spain, as well as in temperate regions of the US, Afghanistan, West Asia, and Russia. In India, it is grown in the cooler climates of Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Soil with a pH of 6.2 is ideal for enhancing its yield. Tarragon is widely used for flavouring vinegar, pickles, prepared mustard, soups, salads, and meat dishes.

Its aromatic leaves are also used in salad dressings and liquors. Beyond its culinary applications, tarragon has medicinal uses, known for being a stomachic and stimulant. It is also valued in the perfume industry. With its versatility tarragon remains a cherished herb.