‘Apollo Shine’ student ambassadors to spread awareness on health

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals, through its not-for-profit initiative Apollo Shine, as part of its initiative to promote health and safety across schools and colleges hosted a special event on ‘Emergency Preparedness in Schools’, focusing on preparing schools to handle emergencies and equip students with critical health knowledge, on Thursday.

Apollo Shine aims to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by providing a health programme for students, staff, and even their families.

Dr Indira Jayakumar, medical director, Apollo Shine Foundation, presented the key components of emergency preparedness in schools and how the various emergencies faced in schools can be ably handed ensuring the safety of students. She talked about the importance of having a well-equipped Health Room with emergency trained Medical Personnel.

The event featured the official launch of the Apollo Shine Student Health Ambassador programme, to spread health awareness and emergency preparedness among peers.