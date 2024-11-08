It’s time to fall into autumn tunes

CHENNAI: An autumn evening, the air filled with the soft hum of tuning instruments, anticipation settling over the historic Museum Theatre. While Chennai may not have the falling leaves and shades of a western autumn season, Autumn Classics will bring the season’s spirit alive with music that transcends time and place.

Presented by the Madras Musical Association (MMA), Autumn Classics promises a rare, immersive experience in orchestral and choral music. On November 8 at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, MMA will captivate Chennai’s classical music enthusiasts with a rich programme spanning centuries of Western classical tradition — from stirring concertos to a powerful finale with Haydn’s Te Deum.

Led by music director Augustine Paul, MMA carries a 130-year legacy as one of India’s oldest Western classical music associations.

“This is a very old choir…around 130-135 years now, starting with the British when they were here,” says Augustine. “Since 1945, we’ve had Indian conductors, and I’m the eighth.” This concert is a tribute not only to classical music but also to MMA’s storied history and enduring influence.

Autumn Classics will feature a unique orchestral focus — something Augustine calls rare in Chennai, as “orchestras don’t often perform on their own here.”

The MMA orchestra, made up of around 35 musicians, includes school and college students who have excelled in their musical studies. “More than 50% of our orchestra are young musicians who need a platform to perform,” he says. The concert also showcases solo performances, including a full-length Mozart piano concerto by accompanist Jeremiah Christopher.

On the concert’s theme, Augustine shares, “We did a Seasons concert in September, and people really connected with it. Now, even though we don’t have autumn as a season here, we thought of calling this concert Autumn Classics so people could relate it to Seasons.” The repertoire will feature music from the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic periods, culminating in a grand finale where the MMA choir and orchestra join to perform Haydn’s Te Deum.