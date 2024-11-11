Living the single life!

CHENNAI: I m not searching for my other half because I am not a half.”
Being single is often seen as a “phase” people need to get through, but what if it’s actually the best part of the journey? We’re talking about living life on your own terms without the constant pressure. We’ve all heard it before: “When are you going to settle down?” or “Are you sure you’re not lonely?” But let’s talk about something real for a minute: being single is like having the VIP seat at your own show, while your coupled-up friends are just extras. They’re the ones who need to coordinate their dinner plans, text “I miss you” every hour, and debate over which Netflix show they’ll “binge-watch together”. Meanwhile, you’re sitting on your couch with a glass of wine and no one to steal your popcorn.
First, let’s talk about the jealousy. We’ve all been there. You’re swiping through Instagram, scrolling past your taken friends who are all busy in “romantic getaway this” and “twinning outfits that”, while you’re just trying to decide between pizza and sushi for dinner. “Oh, another couple pic. How sweet… not,” you think to yourself as they post their umpteenth beach selfie. And it’s okay to be a little jealous although, who wouldn’t want to be the one who’s not sharing fries with someone else?
But seriously, if you can listen to Hey There Delilah without immediately thinking of some hopeless crush, or if you’ve watched Friends With Benefits and thought, “Wait, I don’t even have a friend with any benefits,” then congrats — you’ve reached next-level single. You’re the person who could listen to love songs and not a single face pops up — not because you’re heartless, but because you’re too busy enjoying the solo show. While the rest of the world is out there tangled in love triangles and relationship drama, you’re living the dream: zero complications, all the freedom. Maybe you should be the one starring in a rom-com — just make sure it’s titled ‘Single and Loving It’.
Being single is honestly main character energy 24/7. You’re the lead, the plot, and the episode all rolled into one. Every day is an adventure, and no one’s there to interfere with your plans. Think about it: no drama over who’s texting who, no partner whose interests you have to pretend to like, and no feeling like you’re not getting the attention you deserve. That’s not envy you’re feeling when you see couples; that’s you realising you’re the one they should be jealous of. Looking at your friends in relationships, whether they’re toxic or sweet should never make you wish you were them. Instead, strive to be the person others envy. The one who makes them wish they were single too.
Being single is a whole mood. No playing detective every time you get a text — is it a “hey” or a “hey, I’m avoiding you?” Meanwhile, some people are out there in situationships, stuck in the “Are we dating or are we just really good at texting each other at 2 am?” phase. One minute, they’re sending you memes, and the next, you’re left wondering if you’re about to get hit with the “we need to talk” text. At least when you’re single, you don’t have to wonder if they’re “just busy” or if they’ve already moved on to the next person who “just gets them.” No confusing texts, no emotional gymnastics, just you and your peace living your best life. Simple. Clean. Drama-free.
But that’s just the beginning. Here’s why, according to singles across Chennai — from fresh-faced college kids to seasoned pros — being single is fun for more reasons than one:
Falling in love: It’s the most beautiful thing that happens over and over, even after heartbreak. You think the butterflies are gone? Surprise — they’re still fluttering around. It’s like finding that dress you thought you’d lost in the back of your closet for years or pulling out that old football jersey that you swore you gave away. Falling in love is a comeback story that never gets old and it’ll come back stronger than ever. “I actually love that my next big love story is unwritten. It keeps things exciting,” says Aryan, a writer from Chennai. “I’m not missing out; I’m just building up to the real thing.”
Finding contentment in your life’s standards: You don’t need to settle, ever. While some might cling to relationships that drain them, you’re standing tall, fully aware of your worth. When you know what you deserve, there’s no reason to compromise. It’s like choosing to wait for the perfect piece of art instead of settling for a rushed sketch. You’re waiting for something real, and that, in itself, is your ultimate flex. “Being by myself has taught me not to fill my time with ‘good enough,’” Sanjay, a 40-year-old entrepreneur, reflects. “Holding out for a real connection is a choice I’m finally proud of.”
Focussing on you: Single life can also imply that you are not answerable to anyone for your life choices. You can focus entirely on your dreams, your career, and that sparkling self-care routine you’ve been perfecting. “I’ve found my rhythm,” reveals Mira, a tech consultant. “I’m learning things about myself I’d never have found out if I was still in my toxic relationship that I was so afraid to let go of — it’s been eye-opening.” No one needs to be consulted when it’s time to decide what to eat for dinner or what to wear. You are living for you — not a “we”. It’s okay to be selfish sometimes.
Drama-free zone: No fights over texts, no checking “Where are you?” every two minutes.Your life is on do not disturb, and it feels good. No toxic drama, no jealousy and no clingy vibes. It’s just you and the sanity that comes with it. “Being single just saves me all that energy I’d spend dealing with unnecessary drama,” says Nikhil, a college student. “It’s like I can just focus on my life without all the extra distractions.”
Romanticising life: Forget about a specific person; you’re busy romanticising your life. Every moment is an opportunity to make the ordinary feel extraordinary. Whether it’s the smell of your morning coffee, the sun hitting your face just right, or your favourite song coming on the radio — you’re constantly in love with life. “I get to make spontaneous plans, take myself out on solo adventures, and it feels like the world is my playground. Being single means every day can feel like a mini escape,” says Nandhini, a grad student. That’s the magic of singlehood.
Luxury of selective attention: Crushes are just...cute little distractions. You get to choose who you give your attention to — and not everyone gets a second of it. That’s the luxury of being single. You don’t waste your time on anything or anyone who doesn’t truly deserve it. “Singlehood is like having VIP access to my own life,” Tharana, a law student, shares. “I get to be really selective about who deserves my time and attention. No more appeasing anyone’s paranoia or constant check-ins. It’s just me, my peace, and anyone I decide is worth letting in.”
Life on your terms: No compromises. No questions. You’re writing your own script, and it’s a masterpiece. “I love the freedom of making decisions just for myself,” says Dhruv, a marketing associate. “No settling, no second-guessing. Just me steering my life in the direction I want.” Whether you’re deciding what movie to watch or which career move to make next — the choice is all yours. No discussions, no debates, just decisions made by the one who knows best: you.
Building an empire: No time spent on relationship drama means all that energy is poured into building your dreams, your future, your perfect life. “My focus is at an all time high,” Ashvin, a business student, points out. “Not having to split my attention means I can chase my dreams uninterrupted and ready to build an empire without the distraction of ‘wyd’ texts.” Every minute you would have spent being emotionally drained or debating over text messages? Now it’s devoted to your passions, goals, and growth. Who needs a partner when you’re focused on building an empire that’s all yours?
One doesn’t have to be in a relationship to feel complete. We are conditioned to think that being with another person in a relationship or marriage brings meaning to your life. Since today is 11/11, use this as a sign. You do not have to manifest a partner, or wait around for someone to complete your life. Instead, manifest your own greatness — and keep shining as the star of your show. Because you don’t need a plus one to have it all.
So, to all the singles out there, keep thriving. And to the couples reading this, don’t worry, no jealousy here! Because, love looks good on everyone, so you can find your own purpose and joy — be it in singlehood or relationship, or none of them.