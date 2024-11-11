Living the single life!

CHENNAI: I m not searching for my other half because I am not a half.”

Being single is often seen as a “phase” people need to get through, but what if it’s actually the best part of the journey? We’re talking about living life on your own terms without the constant pressure. We’ve all heard it before: “When are you going to settle down?” or “Are you sure you’re not lonely?” But let’s talk about something real for a minute: being single is like having the VIP seat at your own show, while your coupled-up friends are just extras. They’re the ones who need to coordinate their dinner plans, text “I miss you” every hour, and debate over which Netflix show they’ll “binge-watch together”. Meanwhile, you’re sitting on your couch with a glass of wine and no one to steal your popcorn.

First, let’s talk about the jealousy. We’ve all been there. You’re swiping through Instagram, scrolling past your taken friends who are all busy in “romantic getaway this” and “twinning outfits that”, while you’re just trying to decide between pizza and sushi for dinner. “Oh, another couple pic. How sweet… not,” you think to yourself as they post their umpteenth beach selfie. And it’s okay to be a little jealous although, who wouldn’t want to be the one who’s not sharing fries with someone else?

But seriously, if you can listen to Hey There Delilah without immediately thinking of some hopeless crush, or if you’ve watched Friends With Benefits and thought, “Wait, I don’t even have a friend with any benefits,” then congrats — you’ve reached next-level single. You’re the person who could listen to love songs and not a single face pops up — not because you’re heartless, but because you’re too busy enjoying the solo show. While the rest of the world is out there tangled in love triangles and relationship drama, you’re living the dream: zero complications, all the freedom. Maybe you should be the one starring in a rom-com — just make sure it’s titled ‘Single and Loving It’.