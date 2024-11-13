Soon, Tamil Nadu startup centres in Singapore, US

CHENNAI: At the launch of ‘Startup Chennai - Innovate’ on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that the Tamil Nadu government would soon establish Tamil Nadu Startup Global Coordination Centres in Singapore and US. These centres aim to support aspiring entrepreneurs by providing global opportunities.

Udhayanidhi also said that Chief Minister MK Stalin plans to soon unveil financial assistance for persons with disabilities and members of the transgender community to ensure more inclusive entrepreneurial opportunities, reflecting the government’s ‘Everything for Everyone’ policy.

During the event, Udhayanidhi inaugurated the ‘Periyar Social Justice Venture Lab’ to support startups focused on social development, especially those run by entrepreneurs from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. He also launched ‘Stratify - Entrepreneurship,’ a student-focused competition organised by StartupTN, EDII, and Anna University.

To further support the startup ecosystem, an MoU was signed between IIM Bengaluru and StartupTN to offer specialised entrepreneurship training for women-led startups. Another MoU was signed with ARAI-AMTIF and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to open new opportunities for Tamil Nadu-based startups.

Udhayanidhi noted the significant increase in registered startups in the state. The number has risen from 2,300 to 9,600 in just three years under the current government. He also highlighted that 50% of these startups are led by women. Underlining the state government’s commitment to encourage startups, Udhayanidhi stated that StartupTN has established regional hubs in Hosur, Salem, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, and Tiruchy.