Making moves in Madras

CHENNAI: The chessboard is set. The white knight takes a daring leap across the square, while the black queen slides into position with calculated precision. The battle between kings and pawns unfolds beneath the watchful eye of a grandmaster, whose every move reflects years of dedication. Levon Aronian, whose reputation has echoed through the world’s greatest chess arenas for nearly two decades, is in the thick of the game. Now representing USA, the 42-year-old Armenia-born grandmaster was here for Chennai Grand Masters 2024. He reflects on his journey and the chess culture of the city.

Learnings and winnings

Levon’s entry into chess was at nine, catalysed by significant political shifts in his homeland. “It was not something that was designed, but after the fall of the Soviet Union, my family’s life changed drastically,” he says. With both his parents — an engineer, and a scientist — unable to secure stable employment, chess became his refuge and, soon after, his profession. “My mother decided to focus on making me somebody,” he adds. She sought sponsors, and with their support, Levon transitioned from being a student of the sport and music to a chess professional.

Having reached as high as No 2 in the world in 2014, Levon’s success can be attributed to his desire to learn. He shares, “The biggest problem is when you stop evolving. I have to accept the reality. I am not number 2 in the world anymore, but life is about making small steps and learning to adapt.”

In 2021, Levon made a defining decision in his career — he switched federations, moving from Armenia to USA. This was also a response to the lack of resources and support for chess in Armenia. “If I wanted to continue in chess, I had to move,” he says. While his decision was rooted in practicality, it did not come without a sense of nostalgia. “Being part of the golden team in Armenia felt great. For a small country like Armenia, it’s a big deal. I’m humbled and proud that these achievements are connected to me,” he says.