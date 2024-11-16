Making moves in Madras

CHENNAI: The chessboard is set. The white knight takes a daring leap across the square, while the black queen slides into position with calculated precision. The battle between kings and pawns unfolds beneath the watchful eye of a grandmaster, whose every move reflects years of dedication. Levon Aronian, whose reputation has echoed through the world’s greatest chess arenas for nearly two decades, is in the thick of the game. Now representing USA, the 42-year-old Armenia-born grandmaster was here for Chennai Grand Masters 2024. He reflects on his journey and the chess culture of the city.
Learnings and winnings
Levon’s entry into chess was at nine, catalysed by significant political shifts in his homeland. “It was not something that was designed, but after the fall of the Soviet Union, my family’s life changed drastically,” he says. With both his parents — an engineer, and a scientist — unable to secure stable employment, chess became his refuge and, soon after, his profession. “My mother decided to focus on making me somebody,” he adds. She sought sponsors, and with their support, Levon transitioned from being a student of the sport and music to a chess professional.
Having reached as high as No 2 in the world in 2014, Levon’s success can be attributed to his desire to learn. He shares, “The biggest problem is when you stop evolving. I have to accept the reality. I am not number 2 in the world anymore, but life is about making small steps and learning to adapt.”
In 2021, Levon made a defining decision in his career — he switched federations, moving from Armenia to USA. This was also a response to the lack of resources and support for chess in Armenia. “If I wanted to continue in chess, I had to move,” he says. While his decision was rooted in practicality, it did not come without a sense of nostalgia. “Being part of the golden team in Armenia felt great. For a small country like Armenia, it’s a big deal. I’m humbled and proud that these achievements are connected to me,” he says.
While he now plays for the American flag, Levon’s passion for the game extends beyond national boundaries. “I love different formats and different times. But my favourite is Chess960. I’ve loved this game from the first time I saw it, and I’m happy to see its growing interest worldwide.”
Levon’s recent victories at the WHS Masters and the American Cup mark significant milestones in his ongoing career. “My ambition is very much connected with the ability to work on chess,” he says. The support of his family, particularly his wife and in-laws, enables him to focus on his craft.
Regarding chess in popular culture, Levon sees a promising future. “I’m happy that chess is being portrayed in series and books. The Queen’s Gambit was a great success, showing much potential to make the game mainstream,” he says.
Insights on the way
The player is known for arriving early to tournaments, immersing himself in the culture of the cities he visits. “I love to learn about the culture and place,” he says, recounting a transformative experience when he visited Goa at 19. There, his interactions with the local people and nature reshaped his outlook on life, even inspiring him to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle.
Chennai, renowned for its deep chess culture, holds a special place in Levon’s heart. Having represented the United States at the 2022 Chess Olympiad in the city, he speaks with affection for its chess scene. “Chess in modern times is connected with Chennai because of Viswanathan Anand. This is the city where champions are born.
The best coaches and players are here,” he says. Levon, who has witnessed the rise of young talents like Aravindh Chithambaram, sees Chennai as a hub for the next generation of chess prodigies. “The local players, many of whom are from Tamil Nadu, have shown remarkable progress. It’s wonderful to see these players competing at the highest levels. Chennai continues to be a fertile ground for emerging talent,” he signs off.