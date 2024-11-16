Managing diabetes in children

CHENNAI: November 14 — for some, it’s just a date on the calendar. But for many families, World Diabetes Day is a reminder of their everyday reality filled with careful planning, constant awareness, and countless choices just to keep their children healthy and safe from the disease.
Imagine a seven-year-old learning to check her blood sugar at every meal or a teenager who has to think twice before sharing a snack with friends. For these kids, ‘just being a kid’ is a little different, and for their parents, there’s the delicate
balance between keeping their child safe and letting them feel like, well, any other child.
For Sowjanya Ganivada, consultant clinical dietitian at Renova Century Hospitals, Hyderabad, it’s not just about giving nutrition advice; it’s about helping families navigate a world where sugary treats and processed foods are everywhere. “When I talk to parents, it’s often about the little changes — like opting for whole grains instead of white bread or picking lower-sugar fruits. It’s a lifestyle shift, not a quick fix,” she says.
Small choices like these build up to make a big difference, helping kids keep their blood sugar steady and, just as importantly, feel full and satisfied.
These changes, however, aren’t always simple. The constant struggle between being alert and indulging occurs at social gatherings. Explaining why you must forgo the birthday cake is difficult when you’re eight years old.
Dr G Sandeep Reddy, consultant endocrinologist at Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, has seen the emotional toll diabetes can take on kids. It’s not just about physical health — it’s about helping kids understand that they’re not different or ‘less’ because of their condition.
“Diabetes management can feel overwhelming, especially for children who just want to fit in with their friends, and sometimes, that stress can impact their growth, confidence, and self-esteem. Children need reassurance,” he says.
For parents, that means talking more openly about diabetes and making it a part of life — not a taboo or a burden. Kids are far more likely to follow their care routines when it’s something they understand, not just a rule they have to follow.
Sowjanya echoes this, sharing that kids often take pride in preparing a meal or choosing which healthy snacks to have. “It’s empowering for them. They feel like they’re taking control, rather than being controlled,” she says.
And then there’s play, which is sometimes overlooked. Dr Sandeep emphasises how crucial physical activity is — not just to manage blood sugar, but because it’s one of the few places kids get to let loose.
He says, “Exercise is one of the simplest ways to help manage diabetes, and it’s also good for their mental well-being. Kids need to be able to run, jump, and play.”
Healthy sweet alternatives
Dark chocolate
Millet flour for baking
Dry fruit laddoos
Fruit-based treats (smoothies, yoghurt parfaits, custards, etc.)
Savoury snacks such as roasted or boiled chickpeas, makhana (fox nuts), or whole-grain crackers
Nut butter and multigrain
Advice for parents
Open communication with kids
Educate yourself and the kids
Involve them in the process
Emotional support
Encourage normalcy (don’t make them feel different)
Create a healthy routine and celebrate their achievements