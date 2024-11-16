Managing diabetes in children

CHENNAI: November 14 — for some, it’s just a date on the calendar. But for many families, World Diabetes Day is a reminder of their everyday reality filled with careful planning, constant awareness, and countless choices just to keep their children healthy and safe from the disease.

Imagine a seven-year-old learning to check her blood sugar at every meal or a teenager who has to think twice before sharing a snack with friends. For these kids, ‘just being a kid’ is a little different, and for their parents, there’s the delicate

balance between keeping their child safe and letting them feel like, well, any other child.

For Sowjanya Ganivada, consultant clinical dietitian at Renova Century Hospitals, Hyderabad, it’s not just about giving nutrition advice; it’s about helping families navigate a world where sugary treats and processed foods are everywhere. “When I talk to parents, it’s often about the little changes — like opting for whole grains instead of white bread or picking lower-sugar fruits. It’s a lifestyle shift, not a quick fix,” she says.

Small choices like these build up to make a big difference, helping kids keep their blood sugar steady and, just as importantly, feel full and satisfied.

These changes, however, aren’t always simple. The constant struggle between being alert and indulging occurs at social gatherings. Explaining why you must forgo the birthday cake is difficult when you’re eight years old.

Dr G Sandeep Reddy, consultant endocrinologist at Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, has seen the emotional toll diabetes can take on kids. It’s not just about physical health — it’s about helping kids understand that they’re not different or ‘less’ because of their condition.