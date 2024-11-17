Kin of deceased allege medical negligence, Kalaignar hospital says man brought critical

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man from Kundrathur, who had complained of stomach pain, died at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on Friday morning. While the patient’s family attributed the death to medical negligence, the hospital stated that the man’s condition was already critical when brought in.

The deceased, V Vignesh, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday (November 13) night with stomach pain. A relative of Vignesh told media persons that the medical staff shifted him to the general ward after admission.

“However, no doctor came to check on him. They didn’t even check his vitals. On Thursday night, he developed breathing difficulty and was rushed to the emergency ward. Though he was intubated through the nose and throat, no staff attended to him after that,” the relative said.

Meanwhile, the hospital issued a press release stating that Vignesh had received treatment at a private hospital before getting admitted to Kalaignar hospital on Wednesday. According to the release, both his kidneys and pancreas were severely affected.

He also had hypothyroidism. Vignesh’s family was briefed about his condition. Around 1 am on Friday, he developed breathing difficulty and was intubated with the family’s consent. He was put on ventilator support, but he succumbed to his condition at 9.18 am without responding to treatment, the release said.