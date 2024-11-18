Smile, because Didu said so

CHENNAI: “Let prayer and smile be your best friends! For health, happiness, and a happy home at no cost!” These are the opening words of Supriya Cheriyan’s article, ‘Smile - Your Best Friend’.
Born a century ago, Supriya, fondly known as “Didu” to many, embodied resilience, joy, and a love for life that touched countless hearts.
Her philosophy of smiling through life’s challenges resonated with people, inspiring those around her to embrace life’s ups and downs with grace and laughter.
From being a freedom fighter during India’s struggle for independence to teaching in Kenya, Somalia, and the West Indies, she has navigated through different cultures.
Even in her later years, she remained a dynamic force, acting in pantomimes at 92, starring in music videos, and becoming a beloved figure at The Little Theatre, run by her daughter, Aysha Rau.
Her son-in-law, Jayraj Rau, recalls how Supriya preserved the ‘smile’ article like a treasure, diligently photocopying it to share her wisdom and optimism. He says, “She was a strong advocate for the power of a smile. No matter the situation, she believed in the simple yet profound impact of smiling. She often said, “Just smile, whatever happens.” In her own words, she beautifully expressed how a smile can alleviate so much - whether you’re feeling up or down - and how it can transform the way people interact with you.”
Aysha fondly reminisces her mother’s zest for life: “She acted in Star Wars for The Little Theatre at 92, playing a senior Princess Leia, and even at 99, she travelled, sang, and engaged with everyone with unmatched energy. She truly lived every minute of her life. November 18, 1924, was the day Ma was born. She passed away just 25 days short of her 100th birthday. Nevertheless, we’re celebrating her incredible life on that day.”
Supriya’s warmth extended far beyond her family. Everyone who met her remembered her for her kindness.
Aysha says, “Even the meat supplier refused to charge for her birthday order, moved by her memory. She had that much of an impact. She had a way of making everyone feel seen and valued.” Aysha also recalls fond childhood memories spent in the kitchen, watching her mother cook with precision and flair.
“I’d sit there, writing down the recipes she created,” she shares. Her talents weren’t confined to the kitchen. A natural performer, Supriya began singing at the tender age of three and continued to share her voice with others throughout her life. Beyond music, she immersed herself in helping others, dedicating her time to hospitals and various causes. “I don’t know how she managed it all. She had this incredible ability to give so much of herself,” says Aysha.
Even in her final years, Supriya’s liveliness was undiminished. She drove the car till she was 90. In July 2024, she travelled to Dindigul to attend a wedding. Being a Bengali married to a Malayali, she embodied inclusivity, blending family traditions with a broader perspective of love and forgiveness.
“She was a wonderful listener. She would absorb all your issues and respond gently with her thoughts. Her wisdom brought people together. Her ability to forgive and let go of grudges was remarkable. She didn’t just preach it; she lived it,” says Jayraj.
Having lived through significant historical shifts, Supriya witnessed immense societal and technological changes.
Recalling the memories of Independence Day, Supriya once said, “Then on the 15th was Independence Day, but we didn’t have all this flag hoisting. We all volunteered to go to different hospitals to help the wounded and the boys took out a peace procession and asked Hindus and Muslims not to fight each other because they were all brothers.”
Supriya’s family is committed to honouring her incredible life. Plans to celebrate her legacy include revisiting her writings, sharing her stories, and possibly publishing her biography. Aysha is dedicating The Little Theatre’s Christmas Pantomime in Supriya’s memory.
Asked what message she would leave for future generations, her family reflects on her unwavering belief in kindness, forgiveness, and living life to the fullest.
Aysha says, “She taught us that smiles can heal, that life’s challenges should be met with grace, and that love and laughter are the greatest legacies we can leave behind.”