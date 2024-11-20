Carpenter kills self, kin allege distress over eviction drive at Thiruverkadu

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing protest at Thiruverkadu against the eviction of encroachments in Koladi lake in Thiruverkadu, being carried out by the Water Resources Department (WRD), a 43-year-old man died by suicide at his house. While police said that the man was in debt, protesters said that his death was due to the eviction drive. Following his death, protesters staged a roadblock on Thiruverkadu-Ambattur stretch.

Police said Shankar was a carpenter and a resident in the area for past 10 years with his wife and three children. Police said Shankar took the extreme step due to a debt of around Rs 4 lakh - Rs 5 lakh, but his wife claimed he was distressed since receiving demolition notice.

On Monday, he was found dead by his family who alerted the police. He was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead. After the postmortem, his body was handed over to the family.