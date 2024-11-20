Ekanapuram panchayat vice president dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old who was the vice-president of the Ekanapuram village panchayat allegedly died by suicide at her house on Monday night. The police said that the woman was depressed due to family issues. A case has been registered and inquiry is underway.

According to the police, Divya Ganapathi was a regular participant in the protests conducted by the villagers of Ekanapuram and neighbouring villages against the greenfield airport project announced by the state government. While the police said that she was depressed and took the extreme step due to family trouble, the villagers said that it was driven by the airport project and because the protests failed to yield results.

Speaking to TNIE, a villager said, “Those who knew her, knew that she had been battling various mental health issues for some time now. However, I think she was also worried about the village and it could have played a part in her taking the extreme step.”

Greenfield airport project

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN helpline 104 and Sneha helpline 044-24640050)