Madras HC warns HR&CE commissioner of severe action if order disobeyed

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court consisting of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Wednesday warned the commissioner of HR&CE department of severe action if he failed to take action on temple matters as per the court’s orders.

The warning was issued on a contempt of court petition filed by advocate B Jaganath seeking to punish the officer for wilful disobedience of the order passed by the court in 2020 directing the authorities to take appropriate action to renovate Vijaya Varadraja Perumal Temple, Baburayanpet in the Chengalpattu district.

Pointing to the submissions of the petitioner-in-person, Jaganath, along with photos of the dilapidated temple, the bench said the department could have taken action to preserve the temple, a heritage monument.

Directing the authorities concerned to take steps to immediately remove the vegetation on the premises of the temple, the bench sought a status report to be filed by November 29.

Commissioner of HR&CE PN Sridhar attended the court hearing through video-conferencing, after the court directed him to appear for the hearing.