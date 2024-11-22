MTC mechanic rams bus into Chennai police station

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man employed as a mechanic with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) allegedly drove an empty bus from the Adyar bus depot into the compound wall of the Adyar Police Station nearby after losing control of the vehicle. A portion of the wall was damaged in the incident, but no one was injured, police said. Gunasekaran, who was behind the wheel, has been arrested.

According to the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), Gunasekaran does not have any experience in handling a bus. Police sources said his superiors were unhappy about his work and did not allot any work in the last few days.

Frustrated over this, Gunasekaran went to the depot early Thursday morning and got into one of the parked buses. When he tried to take it out of the depot, he lost control of the bus and rammed it into the compound wall. The wall and a two wheeler parked inside the police compound were damaged.

“We checked twice with breathalysers, but Gunasekaran was not drunk,” said a police source.