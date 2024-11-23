Father, cousin arrested for assaulting minor girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Tiruvottiyur All Women Police for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter. The girl’s 19-year-old cousin has also been arrested for alleged sexual assault.

The two men were booked under the Pocso Act and sent for judicial remand on Friday.

According to police, the victim’s parents got married over 15 years ago. They have two daughters and a son. The couple separated a few years ago and the victim, who is the couple’s younger daughter, has been living with her father for the last two years.

The elder daughter and son are with their mother.

On Sunday, the victim came to visit her mother and told her that her father and her uncle’s son have been sexually assaulting her. The victim’s mother took her to a hospital.

On Thursday, the woman told the media that the Thiruvottiyur police have delayed registering a case despite her filing a complaint. Later in the day, police registered a case against the accused under Pocso Act. Senior police officials were unavailable to respond to the alleged police inaction.