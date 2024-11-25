28-year-old man killed in clash with old rivals in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Ennore police have arrested four men for allegedly hacking a 28-year-old man to death.

According to the police, the deceased, Bala, alias Yuvaraj, was working in Andhra Pradesh after being released on bail. He came to Chennai and met his friend, Thyagarajan, on Saturday.

While they were riding a motorcycle, Bala, in an inebriated state, noticed four men—Sanjay, Surya, Eswarapandi, and Vijayakumar—chatting outside Sanjay’s house. He approached them with a knife and picked a quarrel, accusing them of harassing his family.

The group overpowered Bala, snatched the knife, and hacked him. Thyagarajan, Bala’s friend, also sustained injuries. The group then fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, the police rushed to the spot. Both Bala and Thyagarajan were taken to hospital, where Bala was declared dead. Thyagarajan is currently undergoing treatment.

After an investigation, the police apprehended the four men within two hours. According to the police, inquiries revealed that a few months ago, Bala had allegedly harassed the men, demanding money to buy liquor. Enraged by this, the four men had threatened Bala’s family. Following a complaint, the four men were arrested in August. Bala, too, had been arrested in another case.