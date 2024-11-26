Sculpting balance

CHENNAI: What does it mean to live in harmony with nature? How do we, as modern humans, reconcile assurance with balance or abundance with convenience? These profound questions are at the heart of Primordial Elements, a solo exhibition by renowned sculptor Jacob Jebaraj, curated by Anahata Sundarmurthy of the Art Kin Center.

The show invites you to step beyond the ordinary and reflect on our timeless relationship with water, soil, and the rituals that connect us to the natural world. “This exhibition is a very new take on the human connection to nature,” says Anahata. “It focuses on the primordial elements of water and soil, but also on human interaction — how we’ve historically respected these elements and how we’ve redefined this relationship today.”

Jacob’s connection to nature is shaped by his childhood in the outskirts of Chennai. “I grew up exploring lakes, ponds, and paddy fields. That connection with nature, the flora and fauna, has been central to my life and is reflected in my work,” he says.

His choice of granite as the medium reinforces this elemental connection. “Granite fascinates me because it withstands immense pressure, takes fine details, and has been historically used for idols,” he shares. “Working with it is a meditative process, and the forms I create are inspired by the natural lines and curves we see in nature — how water shapes stone over time.”

On display are 50 works by Jacob. One installation, a tribute to Mother Earth, reuses old artefacts such as gramophone plates to symbolise the life cycle: everything comes from the Earth and eventually returns to it. Another piece, the Five Elements sculpture, paired with performance, music, and lighting, offers a multi-sensory experience that deepens one’s connection to the elements. Some of the works transcend into spirituality, too.