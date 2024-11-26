Tamil Nadu: 70 gm meth, 28.8 kg ganja seized in four separate cases; 20 held

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested four men for allegedly possessing methamphetamine at Puzhal and Washermenpet. A total of 70 gm of the drug was seized from them. Based on information from five men who were arrested last week for possessing meth, the police were monitoring the streets in Puzhal when they came across two men, Venkatesh (41) and Govardhan Reddy (39), acting suspiciously.

Upon checking of their person, the police allegedly found 64 gm of the drug. They were subsequently arrested. Police said they also seized `6 lakh in cash from the duo.

Based on another tip-off, the police arrested S Basheer Ahmed (51) and R Harish Babu (50) from Washermenpet. Around 6 gm of meth was allegedly seized from them.

The police have also arrested eight persons, including a minor boy, for allegedly possessing 6.8 kg of ganja at CMBT, Koyembedu and Poonamallee. The arrested men were identified as Saravanan, Muthu, Vimal Raj, Gokul, Bharathiraja, Thirumalai, Joseph alias Manda Dinesh and the minor boy.

In another case of ganja seizure, the Kodungaiyur police arrested eight persons and recovered 22 kg of the substance from them. The police said the gang was using fake number plates on car to smuggle ganja from neighbouring states.