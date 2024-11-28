Sustainable shopping solutions

CHENNAI: We live in a world where the choices we make every day — like the detergent we use or the clothes we wear — can either help or harm the planet. How many times have you grabbed a plastic bottle or ordered something online just because it was easy? Have you ever stopped to think about where those products come from or what they cost beyond the price tag? It’s easy to choose convenience, but every decision counts — whether it’s picking an eco-friendly detergent or buying clothes made with care.

Between busy schedules, the convenience of apps, and the appeal of instant gratification, we often forget to ask, “Who made this? Where did it come from? What impact does my choice have?” And the truth is, for most of us, the answer is probably, “Not enough.” But that’s exactly what the Honest Hustle Collective wants us to rethink.

To be held on November 30 and December 1, this ethical market is more than just a shopping event — it’s an experience that brings together brands, stories, and people who care about making meaningful choices. Curated by Maithreye Rajagopal, the event aims to bridge the gap between conscious living and a community ready to embrace it.

“During and after pregnancy, I found myself with the time to explore honest, community-focused brands working toward a better planet,” Maithreye shares. “This journey shaped my belief that every conscious choice matters. When we buy better and understand the impact of our purchases, the collective difference can be significant.”

But why Chennai? After all, the city isn’t known for being an easy market for sustainable products. “Chennai has often been labelled tricky, with many brands favouring Bengaluru’s more mature audience for sustainability. But we, in Chennai, love stories — we connect deeply with the purpose and passion behind a product,” she explains. The Honest Hustle Collective is her way of showing that Chennai is ready to make the switch to ethical, mindful living.