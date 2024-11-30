Constable, aide arrested for peddling methamphetamine in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Friday arrested James (37), working as a constable at Ashok Nagar police station, and his accomplice Surender (36), and seized 10 gm of methamphetamine.

According to sources, another junior-level police personnel, Anandan, who is on deputation as the Personal Security Officer to Narcotics Control Bureau’s zonal director in Chennai, is also under the scanner in this case. Anandan and James had earlier worked together at T Nagar station.

James and Surender were allegedly peddling methamphetamine through a dating app after it was sourced from Bengaluru. Sources said police stumbled upon the link after a similar case of meth being peddled through the same app. Police checked the bank account statements of both the accused which showed several transactions to the tune of a few lakhs of rupees.

Police said Surender was the first to be arrested from Kolathur with 10 gm of the drug. After checking his mobile phone, police found a link to James, who was operating under the name of ‘Shyam’. Police said James would give money to Surender who would then procure the drug from Bengaluru. The two were regularly in touch and probably involved in methamphetamine peddling for the past two years.

The link to Anandan was found while examining James’s mobile phone. Around 10 days ago, Barani, a constable with Ayanavaram police station, was arrested after he was found to be allegedly helping two drug peddlers Kannan and Raghu.