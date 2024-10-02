Breaking down the coffee queries

CHENNAI: Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world and is also a major source of caffeine for most populations. Caffeine is 99 percent absorbed within 45 minutes of ingestion. Peak plasma concentrations occur between 15 and 120 minutes after oral ingestion. This wide variation in time may be due to variations in gastric emptying time between individuals.

The mean half-life of caffeine in the plasma of healthy individuals is about five hours. However, caffeine’s elimination half-life may range between 1.5 and 9.5 hours.

Coffee is high in not only caffeine but also other bioactive compounds, such as polyphenol and chlorogenic acid that have been suggested to confer diverse health benefits. Higher coffee intake may be associated with decreased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers (for example breast, colorectal, endometrial, and prostate cancers), Parkinson’s disease, and mortality.

When it comes to coffee and caffeine, there are plenty of questions surrounding their effects on health, performance, and daily life. From how coffee impacts weight loss and workout performance to concerns about sleep, hydration, and anxiety, the topic can be complex.

Let’s dive into some of the most common questions about coffee and caffeine consumption, backed by science, to help you make informed decisions about your daily brew. Whether you’re a casual coffee drinker or a caffeine enthusiast, these answers will shed light on how to optimise your coffee habits for health, fitness, and overall well-being.

Does caffeine dehydrate you at rest?

The general public has readily accepted that caffeine intake promotes and facilitates fluid loss through a diuresis-like effect. The guidelines from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommend limiting caffeine intake to ≤400 mg/day in healthy adults, which equates to ~4–5 cups of coffee.

Moderate daily doses of caffeine (3 mg/kg or~250-300 mg), which is above the reported average in the United States, in habitual drinkers do not seem to augment urine volume. In contrast, excessive and impractical doses of caffeine (6 mg/kg or ≥500 mg) may facilitate acute diuresis. Acute diuresis refers to a sudden and temporary increase in urine production and excretion by the kidneys.

Does caffeine decrease body weight and fat mass?

Regardless of the time of day, caffeine can significantly increase the estimated value of fat oxidation. Additionally, the ability of caffeine to enhance fat oxidation during exercise is higher in sedentary or untrained individuals than in trained and recreational athletes.

As it helps with appetite suppression, boosting metabolism and thermogenesis and improved exercise performance, it can decrease body weight and fat mass in new coffee consumers rather than habituated coffee consumers.