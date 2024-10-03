Rs 4 crore project fails to rid water of foul odour in Chennai's Arunthathiyar Nagar

CHENNAI: Residents of Arunthathiyar Nagar in Thiru-vi-ka Nagar have raised concerns over potential sewage contamination in their drinking water, despite a Rs 4-crore project by the Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board to install new pipelines.

The project, initiated in August 2023 to address long-standing contamination issues, has yet to provide the expected relief. Metro water officials conducted an inspection on Wednesday following complaints of a sewage-like odour in the water.

The funds were allocated after repeated appeals from the community, predominantly daily wage workers who rely on metro water supplied through hand pumps for their drinking needs.

Although pipeline installation is nearly complete across 16 streets, with only one street pending, residents in at least six streets—including Kandhan, Rangappan, Bangaru, Elegan, Periyapalaiyathu Amman Kovil Streets, and Periyapalaiyathu Amman Sandhu—report that the water still emits a foul odour and contains small black particles, raising concerns of ongoing contamination.

“For the past five days, the odour has been at its strongest. We suspect there might be a leak in the drainage line that’s contaminating the water, as the odour comes whenever there’s blockage in drainage system,” said Saravanan NG, a resident.

Some residents have also reported health issues, including fever, after receiving water from the new connections. C B Paranthaman, a resident and activist, expressed frustration, “After years of struggle and protests, the government finally allocated funds for the project.

Facing water contamination issues again is unacceptable. During the installation of the pipelines, I witnessed workers damaging nearby drainage lines by mistake.”

A metro water official told TNIE, “During our inspection, we observed that there was no chlorine in the water in at least four streets, which is likely causing the odour.” He added that the issue will be rectified.