TN-Alert weather app launched by Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Thursday launched the TN-Alert mobile application to provide real-time alerts on extreme weather events, rainfall data, and reservoir storage levels.

The Revenue Department’s policy note for 2024-25 highlighted that, last year, the government sanctioned `12.37 crore for engaging the professional services of the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia, based in Bangkok.

This funding was used to develop the people-centric TN-Alert mobile app, upgrade TN-SMART, and provide technical expertise to strengthen the State Emergency Operation Centre into a Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

An official release stated that the TN-Alert mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Earlier in the day, the minister also inaugurated the modernised Centre for Survey Training and Research under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme. The programme seeks to create a centralised system for land record management.

Last year, Rs 1.47 crore was allocated for this modernisation effort.