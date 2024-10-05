14 years on, freight company head, son get life-term for murder

CHENNAI: The owners of a top freight forwarding company were on Thursday convicted by a Chennai sessions court for brutally murdering their driver in 2010 and dumping the body in Kodaikanal.

Additional sessions judge S Tasneem handed out life imprisonment to Mandaveli resident S Krishnamoorthy, managing director of KSR Freight Forwarders Private Ltd, his son Pratheek Krishnamoorthy who is a director of the firm, their driver R Kannan and hirelings S Vijayakumar, D John and M Senthil.

The six had murdered A Babu alias Hemakumar because of his alleged closeness to Krishnamoorthy’s daughter Deepa Ezhil, who is also a director of the firm.

They had taken him to a house in Chromepet, chopped off his genitalia and stabbed him to death, the judge noted.

Incidentally, case files show that it was Kannan who had gossiped to Pratheek about this alleged closeness between Babu and Deepa, after his misappropriation was highlighted by Babu to their bosses. This has been established by the police as the motive for the murder.

It was Deepa, mother of a then school-going child, who played an important part in the prosecution winning the case, though she turned hostile during trial.

Babu had gone missing on June 30, 2010 and it was Deepa, who two days later, told his parents about her suspicion about the role played by her father and brother.

This set off a chain of events that led to the parents filing a missing complaint.

The Abhiramapuram police arrested Krishnamoorthy and Pratheek and later connected the dots when forest staff recovered Babu’s body in Kodaikanal a week later.

Though Deepa turned hostile during examination in court and said police had threatened her to give a statement against her father and brother, the judge rejected this saying it was not believable.