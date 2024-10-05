A 10/10 manual

CHENNAI: Being a morning person or having the mentality to be one isn’t for the weak. Ever caught yourself in a 3 am existential crisis, plotting a complete life makeover? It’s when someone considers becoming that person — the one who has got it all together before sunrise.

To shed light on how morning routines can elevate our lives, we turned to Manisha Varma, a counselling psychologist who has more than two decades of expertise in mental well-being. She emphasises that our morning habits do more than just help us look put together, they can significantly influence our mindset and overall well-being.

So, here are 10 sunrise secrets and (hopefully) getting your act together before noon. No pressure, it’s perfectly fine even if you can’t keep up.

Don’t sleep in: Get up before the sunlight even thinks of stealing your spotlight

How satisfying would you feel while gracefully sipping coffee as others are still trying to find their socks? Snoozing your alarm is so last season. Try to be the person others aspire to be, not the person who aspires to be someone else. On the importance of waking up early, Manisha says, “The way we start our morning often sets the tone for the entire day. Waking up with purpose and intention creates a ripple effect, improving mood, productivity, and even mental clarity throughout the day.”

Indulge in a skincare routine: Treat your face like it’s the cover of Vogue

Apply your skincare products with the precision of a surgeon. Your face deserves an A+ glow too. Even if your day gets chaotic, let your skin be the one thing that’s always on point! Manisha says, “A morning self-care routine, even if very simple, can become an important part of mental well-being. It’s those small things we do for ourselves that help us start the day feeling good.”