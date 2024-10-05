A 10/10 manual

CHENNAI: Being a morning person or having the mentality to be one isn’t for the weak. Ever caught yourself in a 3 am existential crisis, plotting a complete life makeover? It’s when someone considers becoming that person — the one who has got it all together before sunrise.
To shed light on how morning routines can elevate our lives, we turned to Manisha Varma, a counselling psychologist who has more than two decades of expertise in mental well-being. She emphasises that our morning habits do more than just help us look put together, they can significantly influence our mindset and overall well-being.
So, here are 10 sunrise secrets and (hopefully) getting your act together before noon. No pressure, it’s perfectly fine even if you can’t keep up.
Don’t sleep in: Get up before the sunlight even thinks of stealing your spotlight
How satisfying would you feel while gracefully sipping coffee as others are still trying to find their socks? Snoozing your alarm is so last season. Try to be the person others aspire to be, not the person who aspires to be someone else. On the importance of waking up early, Manisha says, “The way we start our morning often sets the tone for the entire day. Waking up with purpose and intention creates a ripple effect, improving mood, productivity, and even mental clarity throughout the day.”
Indulge in a skincare routine: Treat your face like it’s the cover of Vogue
Apply your skincare products with the precision of a surgeon. Your face deserves an A+ glow too. Even if your day gets chaotic, let your skin be the one thing that’s always on point! Manisha says, “A morning self-care routine, even if very simple, can become an important part of mental well-being. It’s those small things we do for ourselves that help us start the day feeling good.”
Morning jam: Blast your beats and caffeinate your way through those morning lectures
The grind is real, the coffee is strong and the determination needs to stay high. Start off with your favourite playlist and get in the zone.
Get in your fuel: Embrace the energy of breakfast
Why settle for an empty stomach when you can begin your day with a hearty meal? And no, your iced coffee doesn’t count as breakfast fuel. Manisha notes, “Eating a nutritious meal at the start of your day can lead to better focus and energy, whether you are heading to work, meetings, or just managing your life.”
Fuel your mind: Fill it with knowledge like you’re binge-watching your favourite series
Get into your trusted newspaper, a good book, or a podcast like you’re uncovering the latest gossip. Plus you will feel like a news connoisseur when you drop current affairs in a casual conversation.
Plan your day down to the last detail: Organise your schedule like you’re plotting a takedown
From meetings to personal errands and everything in between, make each moment count. Every minute wasted is a minute you could have spent being productive.
Calm during chaos: Take a moment to centre yourself and remind the universe who’s in charge
Pause, breathe, and remind yourself that you are in control. With deadlines, meetings, and endless to-dos, finding your calm is key. So, meditate on your favourite chair or wherever you feel at peace and visualise yourself taking on the day. Manisha says, “Mindful practices like deep breathing or meditation help manage stress. Even a few moments can enhance your higher brain functions like reasoning and decision making capabilities and allow you to approach the day’s challenges with more focus.”
Chennai couture: Dress like every day is Fashion Week
Put on that outfit you have been wanting to wear for a while now, showing off that ‘just rolled out of bed chic’ vibe. Extra credit for making heads turn in the hallway, office, or wherever you are headed.
Acknowledge and appreciate: Thank the universe for gracing it with your presence
As basic as it may seem, noting down a gratitude list that includes things as simple as your flawless hair, impeccable taste and the ability to brighten any room you enter can make a bigger impact than you think. Manisha explains, “Journaling not only helps clarify your thoughts but also strengthens the neural pathways in your brain associated with positive thinking. It is a simple but powerful practice that can make a world of difference.”
Flex and have fun: Get moving like you’re prepping for a concert of your own
It is important to keep your mind and body in sync is movement. And no, not just walking to the kitchen or taking the stairs. A proper workout. If you’re someone who is more into cardio, dance around your room like no one is watching. Who needs gym membership when you have your own private studio? Manisha says, “Physical activity, even if it’s as simple as dancing or sports involvement, is great for improving mood and focus.”
Mornings can be tough but taking it one day at a time will get you through it. And if you’re still in your PJs at noon, that’s alright too! It is important to take it at your own pace and the first step is the attempt. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither is your morning routine.