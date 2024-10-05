Make way for MIKA

CHENNAI: From holding motor races at Irungattukottai several decades ago to watching the racers in action at the MMSC facility at Sriperambudur now, Chennai has always had the best track in the country for motorsports. Another feather on the city’s cap was the night race held a month ago that drew many to the sport. So, it was apt that the MMSC commissioned a karting track at its facility. After all, like Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher said, “Put the kart before the horse”, as karting is the stepping stone for a driver to pursue his dream of driving an F1 car.

To be a stepping stone for many a dream to become a reality, The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) circuit had a grand inauguration by former Formula One champion Mika Hakkinen at the Madras International Circuit, Sriperumbudur, in the presence of India’s former F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

Conceived and developed by the Madras Motor Sports Club, the 1.2-km long circuit, designed by UK-based Driven International in active consultation with Karun, is the first of its kind in India. Incidentally, the foundation stone for the Madras International Circuit was laid by three-time F1 World Champion Jackie Stewart, also known as ‘Flying Scot’.

Built to match global standards, complete with floodlights, a sophisticated control room, and a holding area with charging facilities for electric go-karts, the MIKA will be open to the public for leisure activities and competitions. The facility is still a work in progress as there are major plans to make it attractive for family outings and corporate activities.