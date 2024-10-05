Make way for MIKA

CHENNAI: From holding motor races at Irungattukottai several decades ago to watching the racers in action at the MMSC facility at Sriperambudur now, Chennai has always had the best track in the country for motorsports. Another feather on the city’s cap was the night race held a month ago that drew many to the sport. So, it was apt that the MMSC commissioned a karting track at its facility. After all, like Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher said, “Put the kart before the horse”, as karting is the stepping stone for a driver to pursue his dream of driving an F1 car.
To be a stepping stone for many a dream to become a reality, The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) circuit had a grand inauguration by former Formula One champion Mika Hakkinen at the Madras International Circuit, Sriperumbudur, in the presence of India’s former F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.
Conceived and developed by the Madras Motor Sports Club, the 1.2-km long circuit, designed by UK-based Driven International in active consultation with Karun, is the first of its kind in India. Incidentally, the foundation stone for the Madras International Circuit was laid by three-time F1 World Champion Jackie Stewart, also known as ‘Flying Scot’.
Built to match global standards, complete with floodlights, a sophisticated control room, and a holding area with charging facilities for electric go-karts, the MIKA will be open to the public for leisure activities and competitions. The facility is still a work in progress as there are major plans to make it attractive for family outings and corporate activities.
Mika, who made a whistle-stop visit to Chennai en route to Singapore for the F1 Grand Prix, was received by Madras Motor Sports Club vice-president Vicky Chandhok. “I like MIKA (circuit) because it is my name too!” joked Mika. He was pleased to unveil a commemorative tablet that will be on display at the MIKA circuit.
An emotionally moved Mika interacted with young karting drivers and also provided an insight into the mind and the making of a World Champion. “You must learn to lose and enjoy the win, and to control your emotions. As you move up the racing ladder, it is a whole different world out there. There is a lot of pressure from family, friends, and teams. So, you must be able to deal with the pressure,” he said.
Mika, along with Narain and Karun, performed demonstration laps on the new track in specially prepared electric karts. Thirty-four drivers in their karts did a processional run for a crowd of MMSC members. Praising the MIKA track as something that can spawn a generation of talented drivers in India, he said, “Karting is a good way to start your racing career, and this MIKA track offers a wonderful platform for kids to make a beginning. I hope they enjoy their karting stint.”
Narain, too heaped praise on the MIKA circuit, describing it as challenging, but a driver’s delight. ‘’The kids have to first learn the track which is fun to drive on, but challenging too with its layout,” he said. MMSC president Ajit Thomas informed that they had big plans to conduct major international events at the MIKA circuit. And true to his words, a few days back as a first step the fifth and final round of the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship was held here.