Tamil Nadu government deploys senior IAS officers to tackle Chennai's monsoon challenges

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon fast approaching, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed 15 senior IAS officers to oversee flood mitigation measures, stormwater drain work, and relief efforts across various zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

According to a government order, these officers will monitor general flood preparedness in their respective areas. They will identify vulnerable areas and ensure swift action during potential flooding. The officers are tasked with overseeing the pre-positioning of essential equipment and manpower, and ensuring community participation in flood prevention.

Additionally, they will have to ensure arrangements for managing traffic, sanitation, and communication efforts, as well as ensuring medical preparedness including the availability of protective materials like masks, PPE testing kits and others to deal with potential health risks during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, minister K N Nehru on Friday distributed 100 additional handheld fogging machines worth `67 lakh to intensify mosquito control efforts across Chennai. Over 3,300 field workers are involved, using sprayers, fogging machines, and drones.

Speaking to the media, Nehru said desilting of 792 km of stormwater drains has been done, with another 1,152 km expected to be completed by October 10.

Desilting work in 33 waterway canals spanning 53.42 km, maintained by the GCC is also being done. Out of the 1 lakh silt catch pits, desilting work has been completed on 73,180 pits.

From 2021 to 2024, a total of 784.96 km of new SWDs have been built and 350 km of integrated drains are being constructed in the Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam basins.

To tackle water stagnation in low-lying areas, 990 motor pumps, 162 relief centres, 280 tree-cutting machines, and 36 boats are kept on standby. Public kitchens in Chintadripet and Gopalapuram have been prepared to provide food packets for up to 1,500 people per hour. Road cuts have also halted, except for emergencies.