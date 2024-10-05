Through the rustic roads

CHENNAI: On a pleasant Friday afternoon in September, the temperature was 27 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru. Niall Ahern — a black helmet safely secured over his head, dressed in jackets, gloves, and boots, his forehead adorned with vibuthi and kungumam — ran a final check in his backpack. Stella, his motorbike, was geared up. He tied his orange saddlebag to the seat, started his Royal Enfield Himalayan range, and set out on the journey.

Over that weekend, the first secretary of Trade and Investment, British Deputy High Commission, drove through village roads and highways to Thiruvannamalai, Tharangambadi, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, and Tiruchy.

Choosing locales across India and riding to them has been his pastime for the last four years. “I first came to India about a month before the second wave of Covid. The initial two years were Covid (lockdown) and hardly any foreigners were here,” he shared. With barely a hint of social life, he took to social media instead — “Showing #indianisms and the less travelled bits of this huge country and the South Asian region”, as his Instagram bio reads.

The age of change

Niall enjoys exploring the brightness of the cities and the darkness of the villages. Calling it his ambition, Niall uses his social media accounts as a platform to educate people across the globe on the potential India has. “The message that I am trying to show particularly to foreign people from Europe and North America is that India is changing and the image that people have of India might be quite dated,” he says, adding, “Lots of people in the UK, my family and friends have a very dated view of what India is, what they have seen through a couple of films. But everything could be different when you go around here and India is a developing country.”