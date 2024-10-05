Through the rustic roads

CHENNAI: On a pleasant Friday afternoon in September, the temperature was 27 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru. Niall Ahern — a black helmet safely secured over his head, dressed in jackets, gloves, and boots, his forehead adorned with vibuthi and kungumam — ran a final check in his backpack. Stella, his motorbike, was geared up. He tied his orange saddlebag to the seat, started his Royal Enfield Himalayan range, and set out on the journey.
Over that weekend, the first secretary of Trade and Investment, British Deputy High Commission, drove through village roads and highways to Thiruvannamalai, Tharangambadi, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, and Tiruchy.
Choosing locales across India and riding to them has been his pastime for the last four years. “I first came to India about a month before the second wave of Covid. The initial two years were Covid (lockdown) and hardly any foreigners were here,” he shared. With barely a hint of social life, he took to social media instead — “Showing #indianisms and the less travelled bits of this huge country and the South Asian region”, as his Instagram bio reads.
The age of change
Niall enjoys exploring the brightness of the cities and the darkness of the villages. Calling it his ambition, Niall uses his social media accounts as a platform to educate people across the globe on the potential India has. “The message that I am trying to show particularly to foreign people from Europe and North America is that India is changing and the image that people have of India might be quite dated,” he says, adding, “Lots of people in the UK, my family and friends have a very dated view of what India is, what they have seen through a couple of films. But everything could be different when you go around here and India is a developing country.”
Niall made an “unplanned” trip to Tamil Nadu on September 6. With suggestions from his team in Chennai he mapped the route, with his first stop being the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thiruvannamalai, early Saturday morning, Niall found it “peaceful and relaxed.”
One conversation at a time
Niall is not new to the state, having been to Chennai, Kanniyakumari, Rameshwaram, and Puducherry. “I enjoy going out on the bike because I think, particularly being a foreigner, and because my bike has diplomatic blue plates on it, people come up and talk to me. They always ask, ‘Where are you from?’ ‘What are you doing in Tamil Nadu?’ I am a big fan of Tamil Nadu, Tamil movies, and songs. So, my answers are always genuine and sincere,” he admits.
On Day 2, he reached Tharangambadi. “The town was a Danish trading port to Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” he wrote on X. Here, he visited New Jerusalem Church, and Nagore Dargah Shariff. “This is a place filled with history and peace. There was a mixture of Hindu and Muslim communities living side by side. India as a country is very diverse,” he notes.
Navigating through both smooth and coarse roads, Niall approached people with a “vanakkam” and furthered his conversations with “Eppadi irukinga? (How are you?)”. A roadside vendor also had a chance to experience his heartiness. He narrates, “The aunty was selling some fruits. She didn’t speak any English, but her daughter did. She thought that I was a Bollywood star. Then after spending time, they tried finding out my age and whether I was married. It was a charming moment because she was smiling throughout. The daughter said that she had not seen a white, or a foreign person before.”
Long road ahead
Niall drove as the road led him, and the trip extended to Velankanni. “There was a big celebration at the church. It was a religious weekend. Lots of people had come and I had filter kaapi and conversations with a few of them,” he says. On the list was the US Vice President, Kamala Harris’s ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram.
“I was wearing a baseball hat that had Kamala Harris’s name. People who noticed that were proud of her as she is campaigning for the US Presidential election,” he says. Finally, he headed to Tiruchy. Soaking in the traditions of the temple town, Niall wore a veshti to the Rock Fort temple atop a hill. He climbed more than 300 steps to look at the sunset on a Sunday. From here, he bid adieu and headed back to Bengaluru.
Following his travels and posts, Niall has noticed foreigners eager to come to India. “I think this journey will continue over the future as people realise that the country is changing and there is so much to see.” he says. Spellbound by the rural views and the warmth of people, a week later, on September 14, he shared a post on Instagram summarising his trip. He wrote, “Mikka nandri - Meendum sandhippom”. (Thank you very much. We shall meet again.)
But the journey doesn’t end here and neither has Niall had his fill of Tamil Nadu — Niall plans to go bike riding to visit Vellore, Pulicat, and the north of Tamil Nadu in the future.
