Tiny dancers and big stories

CHENNAI: As the nine nights of Navaratri bring their glow, there’s something special in the air — a sense of celebration, colour, and stories of fierce goddesses we’ve all grown up listening to. It’s a time to connect with the festive spirit, where even the youngest among us can find a little magic and meaning.

Lil Trails, in collaboration with Aalaap, invites families to experience Navaratri through ‘Lil Navratri’, a festival dedicated to storytelling, music, and dance. The event will be held this weekend at Sastri Nagar, Adyar, offering a unique way to explore the goddess through art forms designed especially for young audiences.

Opening the festival today at 11 am is Trayiii, a storytelling performance by Janaki Sabesh and Carnatic musician Madhuvanthi Badri. “The central theme is, of course, Navaratri,” Janaki explains. “I will be narrating the stories of the three goddesses — Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. With Durga, we drive away negativity; with Lakshmi, we welcome abundance; and with Saraswati, we invite wisdom. We’ve carefully chosen songs that connect with each goddess, appealing not just to the children but also to the adults who will be accompanying them.”

On Sunday at 5 pm, The Dancing Goddess, featuring Bharatanatyam students of renowned dancers Sheela Unnikrishnan, Renjith and Vijna, and Sushmitha Suresh, will take the stage. “For Navaratri, we have a bunch of small students for our presentation,” shared Vijna. “Lil Trails and Aalaap reached out to us to do a composition on Goddess Durga. This is the first time our students are participating exclusively for young children. They’re so excited to learn new pieces, and they’ve been very hardworking.”