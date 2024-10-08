Sheela Tomy's novel on Palestinian struggles translated to English: An insightful collaboration

You weave religious motifs throughout your narrative. Are you a religious person? How do faith, spirituality, and religious symbols act as sources of both division and resilience for your characters?

This is a tricky as well as beautiful question. If ‘secular’ is considered as the antonym to religious, I am not religious but I am secular. If ‘religious’ means ‘spiritual’, I believe I wish to be one, but I am not sure how much I could succeed in being spiritual. Faith and religion are sources of division and discord and pave way to conflicts and wars even today as we can observe. The novel focuses on the heart and soul of all religions that is humanity and love. When we are telling a story that evolves in a place considered holy by three Semitic religions we can’t forget religious reflections. Telling about the Israel and Palestine conflict shall be incomplete without the Bible or Torah. Interestingly, we can see that Ruth finds courage and strength from the Bible when Mariam of Bethany walks with her whereas Eema tries to find reasons to hate others based on the same book.

How has the response to the English translation of the novel been?

The responses so far are really exciting and encouraging. Ministhy’s deft and brilliant translation carries my story to many minds. I had doubts about the acceptance of the topic as it discusses very sensitive politics. But readers accepted the story of the people displaced and realising the great pain.

The cover of the book has the title in small letters and a beautiful illustration of a silhouette of a woman and a river in the background. What was the idea behind it?

The credit for the brilliant cover design goes to Ramnika Sehrawat. I think we can perceive it from different angles. The woman and the river being one resonate with Ruth and her sorrows merging with the river of sorrows of Palestinian people. In the novel, we can see Ruth forgets her sorrows when she witnesses the unimaginable sufferings of Sahal and his people. The novel says every woman is a refugee as she steps out of the home where she was born. And we can see the different terrains deserts, greenery, dark hills, and waterbodies representing the journey of Ruth across countries and the unending wanderings of refugees.

Interview with Ministhy S

As a translator, what were the unique challenges you faced in conveying the emotional weight of a narrative that spans such diverse geographical, cultural, and historical contexts?

Sheela’s novel demanded loyalty to the text in both letter and spirit. It was rich, deep, and nuanced. Most of the narrative is carried forward by the thoughts of the characters. To capture the ‘voice’: the person, along with her ruminations, distinctly — without confusing the reader — was a delicate balancing act.

One had to bring to life the unique Mariam of Bethany, the one who converses with Christ and Ruth with equal ease. Now, she was such a delightful character to capture. Along with these magical elements came the stark depiction of the Palestinian reality; the striking poems and essays of Sahal Al Fadi. These were charged with intense emotion.

True, depicting diverse cultural, religious, and historical backgrounds and the journey of a vulnerable woman across many nations, was a formidable task. One could not afford to get any detail wrong. Let me gladly acknowledge that it was an extremely satisfying intellectual journey for me.