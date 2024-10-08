Sheela Tomy's novel on Palestinian struggles translated to English: An insightful collaboration

CHENNAI: It has been a year since the war on Gaza, one of the most horrifying wars in history, began. Miles away from the country, we sit here scrolling through the Internet to know the devastating details. “From the river to the sea,” has become a hope and prayer. Giving voice to the often-overlooked stories of displacement and the inexpressible horrors faced by Palestinians, author Sheela Tomy penned Aa Nadiyodu Peru Chodikkaruthu in 2022. The book was now translated to English in 2024 by Ministhy S as Do Not Ask the River Her Name, published by Harper Perennial India. With meticulous care, the narrative flows like the river itself — at times gentle, at times a torrent of tears and blood. The duo talks to CE about their collaboration, which shines through in their sensitive portrayal of exile, loss, and resistance.
Interview with Sheela Tomy
How did the cultural dislocation of working in an Arab city add complexity to your storytelling when writing about the Malayali emigrant experience and the Palestinian conflict?
I believe this novel was born only because I could work in an Arab city for two decades experiencing the cultural differences and assimilating the pains, sorrows, and trials of my co-workers and friends. Kerala has many families that survived because of the women migrants whose journeys are often forgotten even in fiction and I wanted to tell their stories. Though the Malayali emigrant experience is familiar to me, there were constraints in writing about unknown land, Israel and Palestinian struggles which I could overcome, to some extent, through intense research. I may not be successful in depicting fully the inexpressible horrors Palestinians face. But I tried to be truthful and this novel is an attempt to open a small window into their experiences.
Ruth, Sahal, and Asher are more than just characters; they represent broader human experiences. When you tried balancing their personal journeys with the novel’s historical and political backdrops, was it overwhelming?
You are right. Ruth, Sahal, and Asher come from entirely different cultural backgrounds and human situations. But the thread that unites them is love for one another and the feeling of companionship. Well, it was not easy to incorporate historical and political conditions with the otherwise personal and emotional journeys.
But for common readers who are not well aware of the truth and gravity of the scenario, I had to present the backgrounds in brief, travelling from the first century through Nakba and Intifada episodes till the present. I had to make a conscious effort to not let history take over the story, carefully stitching facts into the story.
Female characters in your novel, like Ruth, navigate extreme circumstances — whether it’s war or displacement. How did you approach writing their resilience without romanticising their struggles?
All the pains are individual experiences and to be compassionate to the sufferers I think we must carefully draft the narration. Even when highlighting the victim’s perspective, I was cautious about not adding flavour as their life stories are not meant for our entertainment. That was a real challenge indeed. Their resistance teaches us how to be resilient in the most difficult situations like what Ruth or Sara had undergone. I believe being with them is not romanticising their agonies but giving meaning to their fights.
The novel’s title evokes an image of nature and geography. How does the symbolism of the river play into the personal and political dimensions of the story, especially within the landscapes of exile and conflict?
Many readers, seeing the title, misunderstood this as an eco-fiction. But on reading the novel they found different rivers flowing through the story. Some identified the river as the river of love and humanity, while others focused on the river of blood and tears. As you can otherwise see, there is a river at the border, the Jordan River, crossing which Palestinians enter their homeland. For many displaced people it was unthinkable to step into their homeland crossing a fifty-meter bridge that separated them from their homes for decades after the 1967 war.
We can read it in poet Mourid Barghouti’s biographical writing I Saw Ramallah and many other Palestinian fictions. The title is a dedication to Palestinian national poet Mahmoud Darwish, the icon of Palestinian struggles. The line in his poem Passport reads ‘Do not ask the trees their name’ which is a real question of identity.
You weave religious motifs throughout your narrative. Are you a religious person? How do faith, spirituality, and religious symbols act as sources of both division and resilience for your characters?
This is a tricky as well as beautiful question. If ‘secular’ is considered as the antonym to religious, I am not religious but I am secular. If ‘religious’ means ‘spiritual’, I believe I wish to be one, but I am not sure how much I could succeed in being spiritual. Faith and religion are sources of division and discord and pave way to conflicts and wars even today as we can observe. The novel focuses on the heart and soul of all religions that is humanity and love. When we are telling a story that evolves in a place considered holy by three Semitic religions we can’t forget religious reflections. Telling about the Israel and Palestine conflict shall be incomplete without the Bible or Torah. Interestingly, we can see that Ruth finds courage and strength from the Bible when Mariam of Bethany walks with her whereas Eema tries to find reasons to hate others based on the same book.
How has the response to the English translation of the novel been?
The responses so far are really exciting and encouraging. Ministhy’s deft and brilliant translation carries my story to many minds. I had doubts about the acceptance of the topic as it discusses very sensitive politics. But readers accepted the story of the people displaced and realising the great pain.
The cover of the book has the title in small letters and a beautiful illustration of a silhouette of a woman and a river in the background. What was the idea behind it?
The credit for the brilliant cover design goes to Ramnika Sehrawat. I think we can perceive it from different angles. The woman and the river being one resonate with Ruth and her sorrows merging with the river of sorrows of Palestinian people. In the novel, we can see Ruth forgets her sorrows when she witnesses the unimaginable sufferings of Sahal and his people. The novel says every woman is a refugee as she steps out of the home where she was born. And we can see the different terrains deserts, greenery, dark hills, and waterbodies representing the journey of Ruth across countries and the unending wanderings of refugees.
Interview with Ministhy S
As a translator, what were the unique challenges you faced in conveying the emotional weight of a narrative that spans such diverse geographical, cultural, and historical contexts?
Sheela’s novel demanded loyalty to the text in both letter and spirit. It was rich, deep, and nuanced. Most of the narrative is carried forward by the thoughts of the characters. To capture the ‘voice’: the person, along with her ruminations, distinctly — without confusing the reader — was a delicate balancing act.
One had to bring to life the unique Mariam of Bethany, the one who converses with Christ and Ruth with equal ease. Now, she was such a delightful character to capture. Along with these magical elements came the stark depiction of the Palestinian reality; the striking poems and essays of Sahal Al Fadi. These were charged with intense emotion.
True, depicting diverse cultural, religious, and historical backgrounds and the journey of a vulnerable woman across many nations, was a formidable task. One could not afford to get any detail wrong. Let me gladly acknowledge that it was an extremely satisfying intellectual journey for me.
How did you handle the emotional depth of the narrative, especially given its focus on loss and displacement?
Yes, a translator too undergoes visceral experiences, when capturing scenes of trauma and tragedy. I had to re-create Sahal’s beautiful poetry and his reflections, preserving the palpable pain of the original script. While diving into Biblical references, especially the portions depicting the suffering of the Lord, it was a sort of ‘out of the world’ experience for me. By a great coincidence, I have been doing many translation projects connected with the story of Christ. The resilience and silent courage of Ruth struck a chord in me. Certain characters resonate deep inside us, do they not? Yet, I had to maintain a detachment, almost philosophical, to remind myself that I was a passive witness, simply narrating the tale.
Given Sheela Tomy’s extensive research into the history and politics of Palestine, how much of your own research did you conduct to translate the book effectively?
A translator has to read and understand the text as deeply as the author. Yes, I had to read a lot about Palestine and Israel before translating this novel. In the ‘conversations’ section, I have mentioned about being deep into the book Mossad: The Greatest Missions of the Israeli Secret Service, written by Michael Bar-Zohar and Nissim Mishal, when Sheela’s mail reached me.
The reader of the translated novel is likely to be unfamiliar with the easy cultural references of the original language; the songs and music, wordplay, and inside jokes. Certain portions might require explanations, and some ruthless editing too, occasionally! For example, Bhargavi Nilayam is a very famous movie known to most Malayalis. The film is based on an iconic short story called Neela Velicham by the great writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. The character of Bhargavi Kutty, and the popular songs of the movie form a very cohesive thread inside the narrative. But a non-Malayali might not get the allusions easily. The translator has to create coherence and clarity in such situations.
Read the full interview on www.newindianexpress.com