Three IAF personnel faint on parade ground in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) who took part in the anniversary parade fainted on the ground at IAF station Tambaram here on Tuesday, apparently due to exhaustion, a senior official said.

They were part of the contingent that had gathered on the parade ground for a march past, as part of the IAF's 92nd anniversary celebrations.

The three personnel swooned shortly after they assembled and were about to click the heels and march.

The personnel were immediately taken on a stretcher and provided first aid.

Their condition is stable, the official said.

No sooner the personnel swooned, with the rifles they held falling to the ground along with them, other IAF personnel on standby rushed to carry them on a stretcher for treatment.

Also, their position in the row of the contingent they represented was immediately replaced by their colleagues.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who was the reviewing officer, congratulated the officers for an immaculate ceremonial parade on the occasion.

The incident occurred just two days after five people died from suspected heatstroke after attending an air show at Marina Beach in the city.