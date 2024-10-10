GCC responsible for RK Salai restoration, clarifies CMRL

CHENNAI: Responding to a TNIE article titled “Part of RK Salai goes seven feet under,” the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) clarified that the excavation on RK Salai was initiated by Tangedco to lay 33kv cables as part of utility diversion work for a CMRL project.

After the cables were laid, the responsibility for road restoration was handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). During the road restoration process, using wet mix macadam, the road settled due to the collapse of the underlying arch stormwater drain.

CMRL further stated that it has completed its cable laying work in RK Salai, and the ongoing road restoration, including blacktopping, is now being managed by GCC. The Corporation has already begun repairing the severely affected stretch.