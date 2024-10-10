To set sights on eye health

CHENNAI: Rajan Eye Care Hospital in association with X Quiz It organised ‘For Your Eyes Only’, a quiz for children of classes 6-12 to commemorate World Sight Day. The qualifiers were conducted on an online platform on October 5, and the semi-finals and finals were held at the hospital’s auditorium on October 8. Around 25 students from top city schools qualified for the semi-finals. Of them, six participants made it to the finals.

Arvind Rajeev, founder and CEO, X Quiz It, conducted the quiz and kept the participants and audience enthralled. The event focussed on aspects relating to eye care, vision health and the gift of sight.

The quiz finals began with a round in which the six finalists chose chits mentioning eye parts, indicated them on the display, and answered corresponding questions. The second phase examined the accuracy to detail with a ‘spot the difference’ exercise, while the third question allowed students to choose from a grid of themes, from eye disorders to idioms relating to the eye. The final round was about picking between ‘fact or fake’ on eye-health assertions.

Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, enlivened the proceedings with his enthusiasm and expressed amazement on the quality of quizzing. He took the opportunity to create awareness on eye protection while participating in fireworks during Deepavali. He stressed that the bystanders are the ones who are more vulnerable when the fireworks sometimes behave erratically.