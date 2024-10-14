Greater Chennai Corporation pulls out all the stops as rainfall to get head start

CHENNAI: In the wake of the meteorological department issuing an orange alert for the city for Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that it has readied pumps and tractors for responding to any eventuality. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Building on Sunday to review the city’s monsoon preparedness.

The GCC has deployed 10 tractor pumps in Zone 6 and over 400 tractor pumps have been sent to various parts of the city to provide assistance in the event of waterlogging or flooding. In addition, a total of 133 locations across the city have been equipped with 100-HP motor pumps to facilitate water evacuation.

After inspecting the monsoon preparation, Udhaya addressed complaints received through the 1913 helpline, instructing officials to take immediate action. He also followed up on previous complaints by directly interacting with the public through phone calls.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “According to warnings from the IMD, heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm is expected in Tamil Nadu in the coming days. We are taking all necessary precautionary measures to protect the lives and properties of the public, as a priority.”