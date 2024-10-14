Greater Chennai Corporation pulls out all the stops as rainfall to get head start

CHENNAI: In the wake of the meteorological department issuing an orange alert for the city for Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that it has readied pumps and tractors for responding to any eventuality. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Building on Sunday to review the city’s monsoon preparedness.
The GCC has deployed 10 tractor pumps in Zone 6 and over 400 tractor pumps have been sent to various parts of the city to provide assistance in the event of waterlogging or flooding. In addition, a total of 133 locations across the city have been equipped with 100-HP motor pumps to facilitate water evacuation.
After inspecting the monsoon preparation, Udhaya addressed complaints received through the 1913 helpline, instructing officials to take immediate action. He also followed up on previous complaints by directly interacting with the public through phone calls.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “According to warnings from the IMD, heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm is expected in Tamil Nadu in the coming days. We are taking all necessary precautionary measures to protect the lives and properties of the public, as a priority.”
He said people can contact the GCC via 1913 for any assistance during the monsoon season. To facilitate the process, around 150 staff are employed in four shifts at ICCC, and updates regarding rains will be shared through social media platforms and “Namma Chennai” portal.
A total of 31 railway culverts were identified to be flood-prone and cleaned to ensure they can handle heavy rainfall, he said. At least 13,000 volunteers are on standby to assist during the monsoon. The government has also launched a new app, ‘TN ALERT,’ allowing citizens to receive timely monsoon updates.
Relief centres have been set up in all wards across the city, where local MLAs will coordinate with officials to ensure access to essential supplies like food and water.
Udhaya instructed officials to install barricades at locations with incomplete stormwater drain work. He also encouraged the public to report open drains without barricades to the corporation. A total of 373 equipment, including jet rodding machines and super suckers, have been deployed for relief work.
The electricity department has been instructed to cover exposed cables and elevate low-lying transformers. CMWSSB has also confirmed that all 356 sewage pumping stations are operational with backup generators. Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, and Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, were present during inspection.