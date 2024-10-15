Streaks of royalty and mystery

CHENNAI: It is called the colour of elegance and enigma. So much so that in several civilisations flourishing before Christ, commoners wearing or carrying purple accessories could be executed by those in power. The colour was a mark of royalty, imperial authority, wealth, and stable strength.

The history of purple dates back to prehistoric art during the Neolithic era, probably between 16,000 and 25,000 BC. It can be seen in the paintings at Pech Merle cave and other Neolithic sites in France, where manganese sticks and hematite powder were used to depict animals.

The word ‘purple’ was first used in the late 900s AD, derived from the Greek ‘porphura’, named after the dye made from the mucus secreted by the spiny-dye-murex snail, or the purpura mollusk.

The process of making the dye involved cracking the snail’s shells, soaking them, and removing the gland to extract a juice. This juice was then exposed to sunlight, where it changed from white to yellow-green, violet, and red, eventually darkening further.

The process took several days, which likely contributed to the dye’s remarkable resistance to time, with its colour fading slowly and its splendour enduring longer.

The royal magnificence of purple was widely recognised during the Byzantine era, as well as in Rome and Japan, where it was used in clothing to signify aristocracy and power. However, such practices eventually gave way to sumptuary laws that restricted the use of purple-dyed textiles. By the 4th century AD, Tyrian purple (a reddish-hued variant) was reserved solely for the emperor. The association between purple and imperial power became so strong that ‘donning the purple’ meant ‘becoming emperor’.

Beyond royalty, purple radiates an intuitive fervour, hinting at hidden energies. It also reflects the phases of the heart and the subtle reaches of the soul, where untapped emotions reside.