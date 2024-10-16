A night of fusion & festivity

CHENNAI: With Garba dance, DJ lights, and an ode to tradition, the night of October 12 transformed the city’s Express Avenue Mall into a spectacle for Concert Rathri. The concert kicked off at 10 pm, featuring a spectacular Maha Aarti, a traditional Hindu ritual of worship that set a sacred tone for the evening. The vibrant beats of the live dhol reverberated through the venue. The celebrity host for the night, Prince Narula, kept the crowd engaged, along with DJ Madmen (MadocXOmen) and supporting DJ Harshit Shah.

One of the highlights was the Jupiter Garba Band, which played a blend of traditional Garba tunes infused with contemporary music. Kunal Kothari, one of the event organisers, said, “We wanted to create a fusion that would attract a diverse crowd. This is the first time we are organising a concert-style Navratri celebration in Chennai. We aim to bring a fresh vibe to the city, which often sleeps early compared to Mumbai or Bengaluru.”

Witnessing a participation of approximately 4,000 attendees dancing and celebrating together, the atmosphere resonated with a festive spirit. Kunal shared, “We sold out completely and we are thrilled with the turnout. This is our first attempt at this concept, and we’re hoping it becomes a staple for future Navratri celebrations.”

Attendees engaged in lucky draws and contests, with prizes. Karishma Kothari, who traveled from Mumbai for the event, expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m a big fan of Garba, and I love attending concerts. This is a win-win for me, enjoying both under the same roof.”

Families and friends came together to cherish a blend of cultural traditions. “We wanted to ensure everyone felt connected. From the live performances to the interactive activities, it’s all about creating a memorable experience,” shared Kunal. With safety measures in place and a dedicated team of over 200 security personnel, attendees could enjoy the festivities without worry. The New Indian Express was the print partner of the event. Kunal expressed hope saying that this concert will set a precedent for future events in Chennai, making it a trademark experience. “We are committed to bringing this kind of event to Chennai for years to come,” Kunal concluded.