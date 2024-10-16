Palette of Passion & Possibilities

CHENNAI: Imagine a world where sound fades and vision blurs, yet creativity flourishes boundlessly. For M Ramalingam, art is more than a form of expression — it’s a bridge between worlds and a way to transcend limitations that life has imposed upon him. Born deaf and later diagnosed with Usher Syndrome, which causes progressive vision loss, Ramalingam’s 44-year journey in the art world has been extraordinary. His recent showcase at the Study UK Creative Connections exhibition is a celebration of not just his technical skill but the indomitable spirit behind each brushstroke and paint drop.
The road to creativity
Ramalingam’s education has played a pivotal role in shaping his artistic voice. After earning his BFA from the Government College of Arts, Chennai, he furthered his academic indulgence with a Fine Arts course from Falmouth College in 1995. Reflecting on his time in Chennai, he mentions how professors like Vijya Mohan, Alphonso, and RB Bhaskaran deeply influenced his style. “It is wonderful to see how this education has led me to actively build connections with other artists through workshops and talks, enriching both my art and career,” he shares.
But it is his lived experience, more than any formal training, that defines his art. “Not being able to connect much with beauty because of disability has directly influenced my approach,” he says. Ramalingam’s adversity has led him to explore the theme of womanhood — both physical and emotional beauty, through his imagination and the occasional interactions he has with women.
This exploration culminated in his featured work, ‘Composition colours with women 1’, a piece that he describes as “intriguing.” Using semi-impasto techniques and bold colour compositions, he creates a distinct identity for the women in his work, bringing out their beauty as he perceives it. “It’s fascinating how artistic techniques and choices can convey so much about the subject matter,” he says. Through this artwork, Ramalingam aims to evoke a sense of wonder and appreciation for the complexity of womanhood.
Building a style
Sensory experiences — particularly his hearing impairment — are central to how Ramalingam approaches art. “My reliance on imagination to compensate for what I miss due to hearing impairment is both therapeutic and exhilarating,” he explains.
Without the influence of traditional auditory cues, he channels emotions into his paintings. “It is remarkable how I channel those deep emotions into my art, transcending the limitations of words. My creativity truly knows no bounds!” His unique perspective has also led to a heightened awareness of visual textures and colour relationships. “The interplay of undulating lines, textural details, and colours in female figures is utterly captivating,” he says, adding that his use of light and shade introduces an element of surrealism to his art.
For Ramalingam, representation in the art world is vital, as it ensures that diverse voices and stories are heard. Reflecting on art’s power to unite, he says, “Art plays a crucial role in bridging cultural and ability divides by serving as a universal language that transcends spoken communication.”
Looking ahead, Ramalingam’s excitement is palpable. The auction with AstaGuru Auction House and Giftex in Mumbai this month is just the beginning. In 2025, solo shows at the Taj Art Gallery in Mumbai and one in Chennai await, and he has applied for several artist residency programmes. “It’s an exciting time for my art career,” he says.
As he continues to explore new themes and techniques, Ramalingam remains committed to sharing his vision with the world. “I want people to see my work and feel something — to connect with the emotions and stories I’m trying to tell through my paintings,” he concludes.