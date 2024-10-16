The weight of meal myths

CHENNAI: When it comes to weight loss, the Internet is full of myths and misconceptions that can easily mislead even the most health-conscious individuals. From miracle foods to quick-fix diets, these myths promise fast results but often fail to deliver. Worse, some can even be harmful in the long run. Let’s debunk common nutrition myths surrounding weight loss and uncover the science behind what really works for sustainable, healthy weight management.

Myth: Small and frequent meals are good for weight loss.

Fact: If you are healthy, the frequency of your meals does not matter as long as you meet your energy needs. That said, those with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, coronary artery disease, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and those who are pregnant, may benefit from eating frequent meals. It is not the best way to promote weight loss. Research shows that a regular meal pattern may be best for health. Research also indicates that meal frequency doesn’t significantly impact your metabolism or fat loss. What truly matters is the overall balance of calories consumed versus calories burned.

The key to weight loss is a healthy, well-balanced diet and portion control, rather than how many meals you eat. Whether you prefer three large meals or several small ones, it’s the quality and quantity of the food and your calorie intake that counts.

Myth: A gluten-free diet is effective for weight loss.

Fact: A gluten-free diet is a nutritional plan that excludes gluten, a protein mixture found in wheat, barley, rye, and oats. While essential for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, there’s no solid evidence that a gluten-free diet promotes weight loss in people without these conditions.

In fact, going gluten-free doesn’t necessarily mean consuming fewer calories. Some gluten-free products actually have a higher energy content than their gluten-containing counterparts. This can make it harder for people to lose weight if they’re unknowingly consuming more calories.